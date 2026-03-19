LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Aditya Dhar latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Bab oil field
LIVE TV
Home > World News > French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

French President Emmanuel Macron urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure after strikes hit gas facilities in Iran and Qatar.

Macron urges halt to civilian infrastructure strikes (IMAGE: X)
Macron urges halt to civilian infrastructure strikes (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 19, 2026 17:32:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

On Thursday, March 19, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate end to strikes against civilian infrastructure, and the situation was spiralling out of control in the wake of new attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf.

Macron Warns of Global Energy Crisis

This was after a call with Donald Trump and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after gas production plants in both Iran and Qatar were struck.

Macron posted on X, “I had a discussion with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump after the attacks which hit production facilities of today’s gas in Iran and Qatar.

You Might Be Interested In

It is common ground, he said, to declare without further ado a moratorium on strikes against civilian infrastructure, especially energy and water infrastructure.

Macron Pushes for Ceasefire

These comments were made as Macron threatened to bring the conflict to a wider level and termed the recent events as a haphazard escalation after Iran had struck Gulf energy facilities in retaliation for an Israeli attack on its South Pars gas facility.

He showed up in EU negotiations in Brussels and warned that, should the production facilities in the Middle East themselves be destroyed, this war will have far more enduring consequences, not only to the region but also to world energy markets.

He further emphasised the urgency of diplomacy urging Americans and Iranians to have direct negotiations on this issue because of the looming instability due to the bombs continuing to destroy critical infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Pentagon Pushes Record $200 Billion War Budget As Iran Conflict Drains US Weapons, Trump Separately Eyes 1.5 Trillion

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: emmanuel macronlatest world newsUS Iran war

RELATED News

Pentagon Pushes Record $200 Billion War Budget As Iran Conflict Drains US Weapons, Trump Separately Eyes 1.5 Trillion

‘Trust Completely Shattered’: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Military Action As Iran’s Missile And Drone Attacks Rock Gulf Region

Who Is Sital Singh? Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison Over $9.3 Million Gold Scam Targeting Elderly In US

Major Kuwait Refinery Hit By Drone Strike As Fire Breaks Out At Petroleum Factory Producing 730,000 Barrels A Day Amid Raging Iran-Led Attacks Across Gulf – Watch

Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery Hit by Drone As US-Iran War Escalates Ahead Of Eid, Raises Global Oil Supply Fears

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

Struggling With Summer Skincare? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths You Need to Stop Believing

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Horoscope: Pisces Stellium, Aquarius Cluster & Maata Vahan – What Palki Arrival And Elephant Departure Mean For Each Zodiac Sign

‘My Face Is Not A Weapon’: Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI

Delhi Shocker Caught On Camera: Mother Attacked By Bike-Borne Robbers With A Knife While Dropping Daughter At School; Video Goes Viral | Watch

KVS Admission 2026: Check Registration Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities
French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities
French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities
French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

QUICK LINKS