French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

On Thursday, March 19, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate end to strikes against civilian infrastructure, and the situation was spiralling out of control in the wake of new attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf.

Macron Warns of Global Energy Crisis

This was after a call with Donald Trump and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after gas production plants in both Iran and Qatar were struck.

Macron posted on X, “I had a discussion with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump after the attacks which hit production facilities of today’s gas in Iran and Qatar.

It is common ground, he said, to declare without further ado a moratorium on strikes against civilian infrastructure, especially energy and water infrastructure.

French President Macron on Iran War: This escalation is reckless. We support a moratorium on attacks against civilian infrastructure. Gas, oil—but also water—must not be targeted. As the region enters a period of religious holidays, I think everyone’s minds should calm down… pic.twitter.com/cYbtHoLIBi — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 19, 2026

I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today. It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 18, 2026

Macron Pushes for Ceasefire

These comments were made as Macron threatened to bring the conflict to a wider level and termed the recent events as a haphazard escalation after Iran had struck Gulf energy facilities in retaliation for an Israeli attack on its South Pars gas facility.

He showed up in EU negotiations in Brussels and warned that, should the production facilities in the Middle East themselves be destroyed, this war will have far more enduring consequences, not only to the region but also to world energy markets.

He further emphasised the urgency of diplomacy urging Americans and Iranians to have direct negotiations on this issue because of the looming instability due to the bombs continuing to destroy critical infrastructure.

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