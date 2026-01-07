LIVE TV
Home > World > From 'First Contact With Aliens' To 'World War 3': Are Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

From 'First Contact With Aliens' To 'World War 3': Are Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996, is claimed by followers to have predicted that 2026 could bring first contact with aliens, major wars, natural disasters, and AI advances. However, there’s no real evidence she actually made these predictions, and many experts view them as myths or later inventions.

Baba Vanga 2026 predictions (Image: X/ Cultination1)
Baba Vanga 2026 predictions (Image: X/ Cultination1)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 7, 2026 16:47:58 IST

From 'First Contact With Aliens' To 'World War 3': Are Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

The famed Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions suggest that humanity may experience its first contact with extraterrestrial life this year as part of a wider set of dramatic and unsettling forecasts that have regained attention as 2026 nears.

Baba Vanga is often described as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” and died in 1996, but her followers claim she foresaw numerous major world events. Among the most sensational of her purported 2026 visions is that “humanity’s first official contact with aliens” will occur in November, a claim that continues to circulate widely on social media. 

Followers claim Baba Vanga predicted alien contact 

According to reports referencing her alleged forecasts, 2026 could be a year of extraordinary disturbance across multiple fronts. One prominent claim is that she has visioned a massive spacecraft entering Earth’s atmosphere, which her believers say will be the moment of first extraterrestrial contact. Followers claim that the recent controversy surrounding comet 3I/ATLAS indicates that contact with aliens has been made; however, NASA has repeatedly said that 3I/ATLAS is just a comet.

Beyond the extraterrestrial, Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions also encompass severe geopolitical and environmental change. Some interpretations suggest that a large-scale war will outbreak that will involve major powers, and with rising global tensions and many flashpoints between major powers, her followers say that she might be hinting at World War 3. 

According to reports, she had also predicted catastrophic natural disasters, including powerful earthquakes, volcanic activity, flooding and extreme climate events which will impact significant portions of the planet. 

Baba Vanga predicted AI takeover?

Several followers of her claimed that she predicted the takeover of AI, Baba Vanga warned of rapid advances in artificial intelligence that could reshape societies, although specifics are unclear and such claims are often vague. 

However, it’s important to note that there is no evidence that Baba Vanga actually made these predictions. Many people say that these alleged prophecies were made much later after her death and are attributed to her or they are just myths that have grown over time.

Nevertheless, the idea that “humanity will encounter extraterrestrial life” in 2026 which is possibly tied to interpretations of signals from mysterious cosmic objects, always captivates public imagination.

Also Read: 3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: baba vangalatest newsPrediction

From ‘First Contact With Aliens’ To ‘World War 3’: Are Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

