Home > World > From Tariffs to Tantrums: Inside Donald Trump's Turbulent Second-Term Governance Which Saw Trade Wars, Executive Power and Diplomacy Shifts

In his second term, Trump’s high-speed, disruptive style reshaped US policy through aggressive tariffs, strict immigration enforcement, and transactional diplomacy, straining alliances and fueling domestic polarization while advancing a multipolar world order.

Trump’s Second Term: Tariffs, Tough Immigration, and Global Isolation (Pc: X)
Trump’s Second Term: Tariffs, Tough Immigration, and Global Isolation (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 14:30:58 IST

Trump’s High-Speed, Disruptive Second Term: Tariffs and Domestic Enforcement

With less than a year completed in his second term, Donald Trump’s governance has been defined by disruption, speed, and unconventional tactics. Experts describe his style as “cowboy diplomatic” and unorthodox, often prioritising deals over doctrine and pressure over persuasion. Tariffs have become a central tool of statecraft, used to correct perceived unfairness, generate revenue, support domestic industries, and compel foreign investment.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev notes, “He had three or four objectives in mind with regard to tariffs… First is that he had a lifelong belief that other nations have taken unfair advantage of America… Second is his one global defining mark this year, which was the money that they would collect.”

On the domestic front, immigration enforcement has been executed with theatrical aggression, fulfilling campaign promises but sparking unrest. “They did to make it visible. They ordered that all the agents who go to arrest any immigrant should go in special jackets with big ICE letters on the back and should have a minimum of five cars with sirens blaring to create the element that he’s taking tough action,” Sachdev explains. The approach has transformed the American social landscape from a “melting pot” to a “boxing ring,” intensifying polarization between MAGA supporters and liberals.

Foreign Policy, Global Isolation, and the Multipolar Shift

Trump’s foreign policy has been equally transactional. From ceasefire claims to mediation attempts, his administration sought peace through coercion, leveraging tariffs and sanctions as negotiation tools.

Sachdev highlights, “Trump started liking tariffs even more when he realised that by threatening tariffs, he could bring about peace.” Yet critics argue that the strategy has strained alliances, particularly with India, and failed to resolve conflicts like Russia-Ukraine. West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad observes, “America got more isolated. Rather than America being the supreme leader, people started losing faith in the United States because of his leadership because of his mismanagement.”

While the administration has delivered high-impact, fast-moving policies, the costs are mounting: eroded trust, strained alliances, and domestic tensions. Trump’s second term has reshaped global perceptions, advancing a multipolar world where the US remains indispensable but no longer uncontested in leadership.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:30 PM IST
Tags: immigration enforcementtariffstransactional diplomacyTrump second term

QUICK LINKS