LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Iran Bushehr ind vs eng Asian Boxing Championships donald trump kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan
LIVE TV
Home > World > From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Iran Signals Willingness to Negotiate, In pic- Abdul Mjeed Special reprentative of Supreme Leader (Pic: ANI)
Iran Signals Willingness to Negotiate, In pic- Abdul Mjeed Special reprentative of Supreme Leader (Pic: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 22:49:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Iran has signaled a readiness to end the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel, but only “with dignity” and without being dictated to. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, said, “We are ready to stop the war. We are ready for negotiations. But the negotiating should be with dignity, not dictating something against Iran. We are defending ourselves. We are looking for our right and nothing else.”

He emphasised that Iran seeks guarantees of no future attacks and the removal of sanctions in exchange for peace. “No, in this circumstance, no one is ready for negotiation. Attacking us and we negotiate it? No. But if they stop the war and they have to give us the guarantee that they are not going to attack us again, and also to remove the sanctions against Iran, why are we not ready for negotiation? We are looking for the peace,” he said.

Iran Blames US for Initiating Conflict

Ilahi accused the US of starting the war and urged an immediate halt. “They are the ones attacking us and bombing our civilians; we are simply defending ourselves,” he stated. He emphasised that Iran did not initiate hostilities and insisted that the responsibility to end the war lies with the US. “They started it, and they must be the ones to stop it; once they do, we will stop as well.”

You Might Be Interested In

Failed Negotiations Through Oman

According to Ilahi, Iran was in talks with the US through Oman before recent attacks. “We should look back at the events of last week. Iran had begun negotiating with America through Oman, and both parties were at the table. We were moving toward a conclusion. In fact, on the final day, the Omani Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude, noting that a significant opportunity had been provided. He stated that we had made substantial progress and achieved a great deal through these discussions. We were on the verge of issuing a joint statement, and we hoped the conflict would finally end. It was immediately after this that America and Israel attacked us,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s overtures as “too late,” asserting that Iranian military infrastructure has been largely “obliterated.” He added that while he may talk “eventually,” military operations will continue until Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities are destroyed.

Iran Stresses Peace and National Unity

Defending Iran’s position, Ilahi stressed Tehran prioritizes peace and national unity. “We never left the negotiating table; they did. They were the ones to initiate this war against us. In times of conflict and crisis, security and peace are stripped away from everyone, and all are affected. I also want to address a second point: America’s ultimate goal is not just Iran. After targeting our government, they intend to move on to other nations. Investigations have indicated that, in the near future, there will be a significant shift of power toward other countries,” he said.

Ilahi further accused the US of trying to prevent countries like India, China, and Russia from rising, stating, “In the near future, the world’s most powerful nations will be India, China, Russia, and the United States. However, America does not want any partners; it does not want to see India or China emerge as powerful peers. Consequently, they instigate these wars to prevent this shift and maintain their global dominance.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian assured the country remains stable. “We are in direct contact with the governors. The situation is exceptional, but the country has not come to a halt. Ongoing activities are continuing across the country. By delegating the necessary authorities to the provinces, decision-making is carried out swiftly and in proportion to local conditions. National unity is our primary asset.”

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Just edited for clarity)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Loud Bang Heard in Dubai Amid Gulf Strikes and Retaliation; Tension Escalates, Details Awaited

Passenger Plane Parked At Iran’s Bushehr Airport Reduced To Ashes During A Series Of US-Israel Military Strikes

What Sites Has Iran Hit In Gulf Countries As Barrage Of Missiles Launched At Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Conflict With US? Internet Calls It Misleading, Says ‘It Is AI-Generated’

Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Alleges ‘Zionist Plan,’ Accuses Israel Of Iran Conflict As He Warns Of Regional Fallout

Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

LATEST NEWS

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Israel-US Launch Massive Strikes In Central Tehran On Day 4 Of War; Iran’s Assembly, Mehrabad Airport Targeted

Decoding Kintoor–Iran Connection That Resurfaced After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes: How A Quiet Village In UP Became Part Of Global Spotlight

‘Heartfelt Gratitude’: Sanju Samson’s Emotional Message Ahead of IND vs ENG Semifinal Goes Viral

SSC’s Sliding Mechanism Explained: Why Commission Introduced New Vacancy-Filling Initiative, How It Will Help Candidates?

Neeraj Phogat, Jyoti Gulia Allege Favouritism in Indian Team Selection For Asian Boxing Championships 2026

Middle East Tensions Soar: 12,000 Flights Cancelled So Far As Iran Targets More Sites- Dubai Airspace & Flight Status: All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG: Why Team India’s Practice Session Was Postponed Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal in Mumbai?

Why Ayatollah Khamenei Didn’t Hide Underground Despite Life Threats From Israel And USA? What Transpired On The Day Of His Death?

‘They Want To Talk, I Said Too Late’: Donald Trump Rules Out Iran Negotiations Amid Deepening Middle East Tensions, Says Leadership And Military ‘Gone’

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief
From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief
From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief
From War To Talks? Iran Signals Willingness To Negotiate With US And Israel, Demands Dignity And Sanctions Relief

QUICK LINKS