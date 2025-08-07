LIVE TV
Home > World > Gaza at Tipping Point as Netanyahu’s Cabinet to Gather for Pivotal Decision

The meeting is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. IST), coming at a critical juncture as the war in Gaza nears its 11th month, and global condemnation mounts over the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 7, 2025 18:34:00 IST

Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to hold a high-stakes meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the future of military operations in the Gaza Strip, amid intensifying speculation over a possible full reoccupation of the territory by Israeli forces.

The meeting is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. IST), coming at a critical juncture as the war in Gaza nears its 11th month, and global condemnation mounts over the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu Mulls Reoccupation of Gaza

Israeli media, including the Times of Israel, report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering sending ground forces into remaining areas of Gaza that have not yet been fully devastated by months of airstrikes and combat, the first such full re-entry since Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in 2005.

According to the Associated Press, these areas comprise roughly 25 per cent of Gaza’s territory, where a significant portion of the 2.3 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

While Netanyahu’s government appears to be leaning toward expanded operations, the Israeli military has reportedly expressed reluctance about a broader ground campaign.

Nevertheless, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the military will “carry out the government’s decisions until all war objectives are achieved.”

On the same day, Israel issued new evacuation orders for parts of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, with military officials confirming plans to “expand the scope of combat operations” in both the north and south of the territory.

The planned cabinet meeting comes amid growing international concern. UN agencies have issued famine warnings, and aid distribution centres continue to come under attack.

As of Thursday, Gaza health officials report that over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, including at least 20 killed in new airstrikes across the Strip.

Meanwhile, the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, which triggered the conflict, left 1,200 people in Israel dead and 251 hostages taken into Gaza.

US Prez Trump Says, “It’s up to Israel”

Former US President Donald Trump, who has taken a role in diplomatic discussions, said he is working to help end the war and bring Israeli hostages home. However, he has not publicly pressured Israel to halt its operations. When asked on Tuesday whether he supports Israel reoccupying Gaza, Trump said: “It’s going to be pretty much up to Israel.” (With Agencies Inputs)

Tags: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael Security Cabinet MeetNetanyahu Cabinet Meet

