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Home > World News > ‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

Australia PM Anthony Albanese heckled at Eid prayers in Sydney mosque, protesters shout “Get out!” over Israel-Gaza stance.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese heckled at Eid prayers in Sydney mosque. (Photo: X)
Australia PM Anthony Albanese heckled at Eid prayers in Sydney mosque. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 20, 2026 18:32:54 IST

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‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced protests during his visit to a Sydney mosque for Eid prayers, where demonstrators booed and criticised his stance on Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The incident reflects growing discontent among sections of both Muslim and Jewish communities in Australia, who are divided over the government’s approach balancing calls for a ceasefire and concern for Palestinians while also supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

Video images showed protesters interrupting proceedings about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined worshippers at Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

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Demonstrators booed, told Albanese and Burke to “Get out!” and called them “genocide supporters”, referring to Israel’s killing of Palestinians in Gaza, following an attack by Hamas militants in 2023.

“Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit,” one of the organisers told the crowd, urging people to sit down and stop filming the incident. “It is Eid. It is a joyful day.”

Security guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

Albanese and Burke left shortly afterwards, followed by heckling protesters who yelled, “Shame on you!”

Protesters also turned out in large numbers when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited last month at Albanese’s invitation after the deadly Bondi mass shooting on December 14 that targeted the Jewish community.

Thousands attended a rally in Sydney, where 27 people were arrested after clashes with police.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

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‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

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‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

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‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance
‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance
‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance
‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

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