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Home > World News > Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

Russia voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf and urged an immediate halt to hostilities, describing the situation as “unprovoked aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’. Photo: X
Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 20, 2026 15:51:28 IST

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Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

Russia voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf and urged an immediate halt to hostilities, describing the situation as “unprovoked aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement shared on X, also warned about rising risks of escalation and its impact on regional stability. 

“Moscow is seriously concerned over the ongoing armed confrontation in the Persian Gulf and the risks of escalation. The scale of damage to energy and other critical infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring Arab states continues to grow,” the Ministry stated.

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Russia Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Persian Gulf

Highlighting the need for a ceasefire, the statement added, “We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities resulting from the unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran.”

Moscow further asserted that the termination of military actions by Washington and Tel Aviv is a prerequisite for any progress. “We emphasise that the first step must be an immediate end to the US and Israel’s military venture,” the Russian MFA noted.

Russia, China, Turkiye Offer to Mediate for Regional Stability

Russia expressed its readiness to collaborate with regional and global partners to mediate the conflict through diplomatic channels.

“Russia, together with China, Turkiye and other like-minded partners, stands ready to facilitate a settlement and help resolve existing differences through political and diplomatic means, with a view to achieving long-term, sustainable stabilisation in the region, taking into account the interests of all states concerned,” the statement read.

Russia Backs Oman Plan, Pushes Balanced Gulf Security Framework

Connecting these diplomatic efforts to its long-term regional policy, the Ministry said, “We consistently advocate creating conditions for peaceful coexistence, security and good-neighbourly relations between the Arab countries, with which we maintain friendly ties, and Iran.”

The Ministry also drew attention to a recent proposal by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, noting that his vision aligns with Moscow’s strategic objectives for the region.

“In this context, we note the thoughtful and balanced article by Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, published in The Economist on March 18, 2026. The proposals outlined in the article are largely in line with our own vision of establishing a security architecture in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf based on a balance of interests among all regional states,” the statement added.

Russia Calls for Inclusive Dialogue

According to the MFA, Russia shares the Omani Minister’s view on “the need to launch an inclusive regional dialogue aimed at reaching agreements on confidence-building and transparency measures in the field of nuclear energy, as well as mutual security guarantees.”

Reiterating its commitment to a multilateral security framework, the Ministry concluded by referencing its long-standing proposal for the region.

Russia Pushes Gulf Security Plan as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Escalates 

“Russia has for several years been promoting an initiative to develop a concept of collective security in the Gulf, aimed at establishing lasting peace and cooperation among all littoral states. We remain ready to continue providing constructive assistance in resolving the conflict and overcoming existing contradictions in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means, including by fostering conditions for joint efforts towards a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all countries in the region,” the statement said. 

The conflict, which has fundamentally altered Middle Eastern geopolitics, erupted on February 28, with a massive joint US-Israeli air campaign dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Since the outbreak of hostilities three weeks ago, the war has expanded across multiple fronts, involving retaliatory strikes on regional energy hubs and a significant naval presence in the Indian Ocean, leaving the international community increasingly focused on avoiding a broader global escalation.

(Inputs from ANI)
Also Read: Will Trump’s Next Move Break Strait of Hormuz Chokehold? 50,000-Ton USS Tripoli, An Amphibious Assault Ship, Heads To Gulf To Join USS Abraham Lincoln 

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Tags: duabi uae iran israel warGulf escalation newsiran- israel warMiddle East conflict 2026Operation Epic FuryPersian Gulf tensionsRussia ceasefire callRussia Iran conflictRussia mediation China TurkiyeUS-Israel-Iran war

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Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

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Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War

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Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War
Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War
Russia Warns of Escalation in Persian Gulf, Calls US-Israel Strikes on Iran ‘Unprovoked Aggression’; Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ of Hostalities Amid Fears of Wider War
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