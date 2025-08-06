LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

South Africa’s foreign minister urged global recognition of Palestine, accusing Israel of genocide. UK Jewish figures condemned the terror label on Palestine Action, while Israeli opposition warned Netanyahu’s Gaza plans could backfire and isolate the country further

The US imposed visa bans on unnamed Palestinian officials, citing terror support and undermining peace talks, as allies move toward recognising Palestinian statehood. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
South Africa has said the world must come together and help to form an independent Palestine nation

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 01:51:07 IST

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola urged more nations to recognize the state of Palestine and confront Israel over what he described as “genocidal activities” in Gaza. Speaking to AFP, Lamola said momentum was building globally to hold Israel accountable, noting that even some of its traditional allies were beginning to voice concern.

“As countries like France, Britain, and Canada now say ‘this can’t continue,’ we move closer to stopping the genocidal acts committed by the Israeli regime,” Lamola stated.

In recent days, leaders from those three nations have signalled their intention to recognise Palestine as a state by September — a move South Africa strongly supports. Pretoria has filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and accused it of genocide in its military campaign in Gaza.

UK Jewish Voices Condemn Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Group

Meanwhile, Israeli actions are being opposed in the United Kingdom also. Prominent Jewish figures have criticized the UK government’s decision to label the activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Around 300 British Jews signed a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, denouncing the move as “illegitimate and unethical.”

The letter’s delivery coincides with a major protest outside Downing Street, held under the banner “Proscribe Genocide, Not Protest.” Hundreds are likely to join the rally, that includes many from Britain’s Jewish community, urging stronger UK action against Israeli military actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Plans Faces Backlash at Home and Abroad

Inside Israel, political tensions continue to rise. Opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a stark warning about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported plan to fully occupy Gaza. Lapid warned that such a move would likely doom all remaining hostages and saddle Israel with the costly responsibility of governing two million Palestinians.

Despite skepticism from the military, Israeli media report that Netanyahu remains committed to the controversial plan.

However, reports say that the military and political leadership of Israel continues to be divided over the future course in Gaza.

Also Read: Netanyahu Wants Full Gaza Occupation, But Is IDF Signaling A Different Path?

Tags: gazapalestinesouth africa

RELATED News

Gifford Fire Rages On: 82,000+ Acres Burned in California as Two New Wildfires Emerge Nearby
Moscow Backs India as Donald Trump Warns of Tariff Surge Over Russian Crude
Who Is Nikki Haley? Meet The Indian-American Politician Who Sided With India in Trump Tariff Dispute
US Proposes New Drone Rules to Ease Long-Distance Flights and Boost Innovation
Bangladesh Sets February 2026 Election Date, Muhammad Yunus Announces as He Vows Fair Vote

LATEST NEWS

Murmu To Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Stalin – Tributes Paid To Fulcrum Of Adivasi Politics, Shibu Soren
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Jennifer Aniston’s Spotted With Jim Curtis In NYC, Was It A Double Date With Jason Bateman And Amanda Anka?
Defence Acquisition Council Nods 67,000Cr-Proposals To Enhance Operational Capabilities Of Armed Forces
Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls
Teddi Mellencamp’s Shocking Affair Confession, Is Cancer Her ‘Payback’?
BJP Protests Against West Bengal Govt Over Alleged Attack On Suvendu Adhikari In Cooch Behar
From Music Videos to Horror Thrillers: Marc Klasfeld’s ‘Do Not Enter,’ All The Juicy Details!
CM Pushkar Dhami Takes Stock Of Grim Situation As Cloudbursts Devastate Uttarkashi
2026 FIFA World Cup: Trilateral Trio, US, Canada Mexico’s Powerhouse Partnership Revealed
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine
Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?