Global Outcry Grows: South Africa Demands Recognition of Palestine

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola urged more nations to recognize the state of Palestine and confront Israel over what he described as “genocidal activities” in Gaza. Speaking to AFP, Lamola said momentum was building globally to hold Israel accountable, noting that even some of its traditional allies were beginning to voice concern.

“As countries like France, Britain, and Canada now say ‘this can’t continue,’ we move closer to stopping the genocidal acts committed by the Israeli regime,” Lamola stated.

In recent days, leaders from those three nations have signalled their intention to recognise Palestine as a state by September — a move South Africa strongly supports. Pretoria has filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, and accused it of genocide in its military campaign in Gaza.

UK Jewish Voices Condemn Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Group

Meanwhile, Israeli actions are being opposed in the United Kingdom also. Prominent Jewish figures have criticized the UK government’s decision to label the activist group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Around 300 British Jews signed a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, denouncing the move as “illegitimate and unethical.”

The letter’s delivery coincides with a major protest outside Downing Street, held under the banner “Proscribe Genocide, Not Protest.” Hundreds are likely to join the rally, that includes many from Britain’s Jewish community, urging stronger UK action against Israeli military actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Plans Faces Backlash at Home and Abroad

Inside Israel, political tensions continue to rise. Opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a stark warning about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported plan to fully occupy Gaza. Lapid warned that such a move would likely doom all remaining hostages and saddle Israel with the costly responsibility of governing two million Palestinians.

Despite skepticism from the military, Israeli media report that Netanyahu remains committed to the controversial plan.

However, reports say that the military and political leadership of Israel continues to be divided over the future course in Gaza.

