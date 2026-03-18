Donald Trump, who serves as president, has endorsed the resignation of Joe Kent, who used to lead a major anti-terror organization, because of their deep divide about how the military should approach Iran.

The president deemed the exit to be a beneficial development for national security because he rejected Kent’s claim that Tehran posed no immediate threat to American interests.

Trump described Kent as a good person, but he believed Kent’s view of international threats, which he considered dangerous for national security, made Kent unqualified to perform his official duties during Operation Epic Fury.

National Security Discrepancies

The White House maintains its ongoing dispute with its former anti-terror chief about which way to understand national security intelligence.

President Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have argued that the administration possessed “strong and compelling evidence” of a planned Iranian strike against the U.S. prior to the mobilization of military assets. The view that he presented directly opposes what Kent wrote in his resignation letter when he stated that Iran did not pose an imminent threat.

The administration asserts that security threats will increase when officials dismiss the regime’s capabilities because only the Commander-in-Chief possesses constitutional power to determine and eliminate dangers to the republic.

Iranian Threat Assessment

The administrative shake-up of this organization follows an Iranian threat assessment that demonstrates that Tehran functions as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

The White House has doubled down on its narrative, rejecting any claims that foreign influence or “weak” internal advisors should dictate U.S. policy. The officials confirmed that the Iranian regime’s long-standing pattern of aggression required the implementation of a preemptive military strike plan.

The president removes individuals who minimize regional instability because he wants to achieve cabinet unity through his “maximum pressure” strategy, which will make nuclear proliferation prevention his main focus in international relations.

Also Read: Who Is Joe Kent? Donald Trump Applauds His Resignation As Iran War Intensifies, Exposing Explosive Rift Inside US Security Leadership