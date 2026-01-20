‘Great Stupidity’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Attack On NATO Ally UK Over Decision To Hand Over Sovereignty Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius- What’s The Deal?

Chagos Islands: US President Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on the United Kingdom over its decision to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling the move an “act of great stupidity” and warning that it signals weakness to China and Russia.

In a fiery post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticised Britain’s plan to cede the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago, which includes Diego Garcia home to a critical US-UK military base under a recently concluded agreement with Mauritius.

Trump Slams UK’s Chagos Islands Handover as ‘Great Stupidity’

“Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER,” Trump wrote.

He added that “there is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness,” arguing that global powers “only recognize strength.”

Trump’s remarks mark a dramatic escalation in rhetoric against one of Washington’s closest allies and have injected fresh political tension into a deal that had earlier received US backing.

Trump Links Chagos islands Deal to Greenland Push

In a striking twist, Trump directly tied the UK’s decision on the Chagos Islands to his renewed push for US ownership of Greenland.

“The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” he said, urging Denmark and its European allies to “do the right thing.”

The comments come as Trump intensifies his campaign to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing concerns over Russia and China expanding their influence in the Arctic.

A Shift From Trump’s Earlier Support for the Deal

Trump’s latest outburst represents a sharp reversal from his earlier stance. When the UK-Mauritius agreement was signed, the US administration had welcomed the arrangement, highlighting its importance for maintaining military stability in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had described the deal as a “historic agreement” that secured the “long-term, stable, and effective operation of the joint US-UK military facility at Diego Garcia.”

Even during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House earlier this year, Trump had signalled his support for the handover framework.

What Is Chagos Islands Deal?

Under the agreement, Britain will formally return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, its former colony, while continuing to lease the strategically vital military base on Diego Garcia.

Key points of the deal include:

The UK will pay to lease the Diego Garcia base for 99 years.

The joint US-UK military facility will continue operations without interruption.

The agreement aims to resolve decades of legal and diplomatic disputes over sovereignty.

Britain retained control of the Chagos Islands after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s but forcibly removed thousands of islanders between 1967 and 1973. Those displaced residents have since pursued legal claims for compensation in British courts.

Why the UK Says the Deal Is Necessary

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended the agreement, arguing that without a settlement, Britain would face serious legal and strategic risks.

He has warned that continued UK control could invite international legal challenges and increase the likelihood of rival powers gaining influence in surrounding islands. British officials also stress that the deal was backed by key allies and was the only viable path to preserve long-term control of the Diego Garcia base amid mounting international pressure.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice recommended that Britain hand the archipelago to Mauritius, intensifying pressure on London to resolve the long-running dispute.

India Welcomes Return of Chagos to Mauritius

India has welcomed the agreement, backing Mauritius’s claim to the Chagos Archipelago and framing the development as a milestone in the decolonisation process.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi has consistently supported Mauritius’s “legitimate claim” over the islands and described the resolution of the dispute as “a positive development for the region.”

India added that it remains committed to working with Mauritius and like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security and ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Why Diego Garcia is crucial Strategically

For the United States, Diego Garcia is a linchpin of military power in the Indian Ocean region. The base has been used in major operations, including the Gulf War and missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Located along major international trade routes between Asia and Africa, Diego Garcia provides Washington with critical tactical reach across the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, a key reason why the future of the island remains geopolitically sensitive.

A historic sovereignty win for Mauritius

Trump’s sharp remarks have reopened debate over a deal that had appeared diplomatically settled. With the UK pressing ahead, Mauritius celebrating a historic sovereignty win, and Washington now publicly divided, the Chagos Islands are once again at the centre of a high-stakes geopolitical tussle involving the US, UK, China, Russia, and India.

As Trump ramps up pressure on both London and Copenhagen, the fallout from his “great stupidity” jibe could strain transatlantic ties and reshape strategic calculations across the Indian Ocean and Arctic regions alike.

ALSO READ: China Sent 16 Military Cargo Planes To Iran? Truth Behind The Viral X Claim