Home > World > Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It 'Unacceptable

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot is under investigation by the European Commission over fears it spread illegal sexualised images, including deepfakes of women and children, raising serious concerns about user safety under EU law.

EU probes Grok AI over sexualised deepfake. (Images: AI generated)
EU probes Grok AI over sexualised deepfake. (Images: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 26, 2026 18:04:24 IST

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, developed by xAI and used on X, is now under investigation by the European Commission over concerns that it may be spreading illegal content in the European Union. The probe focuses on whether Grok generated manipulated and sexualised images, including those involving women and minors.

Reuters reported that, the European Commission said on Monday that it will examine whether Elon Musk’s X properly assessed and reduced risks linked to Grok’s features in the EU’s 27 member states. The investigation falls under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a strict law that forces big tech firms to do more to stop harmful and illegal online content.

‘Unacceptable degradation’: EU tech chief warns on deepfakes

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen took a strong stand, saying, “Non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation.” She added that the rights of European users, especially women and children, cannot be ignored.

Elon Musk’s X pointed to an earlier statement from January 14, saying that xAI had restricted image-editing features on Grok. The company also said it blocked users in certain locations from generating images of people in revealing clothing where such content is illegal. However, X did not name the countries where these blocks apply as per Reuters. 

Regulators say fixes do not address all systemic risks

The Commission’s move came after Grok was found to have produced sexualised AI images of women and minors, which alarmed regulators around the world. While EU officials said the recent changes by xAI were a step in the right direction, they stressed that serious concerns remain.

According to reports, a senior EU official said the Commission had reason to believe that X failed to carry out a proper risk assessment when Grok’s features were launched in Europe. This, they said, could amount to a breach of the DSA.

Elon Musk’s X could face fines of up to 6% of global turnover

Under EU rules, companies found guilty of violations can face fines of up to 6% of their global annual turnover. X is already under pressure, having been hit with a €150 million fine in December for failing to meet transparency requirements.

Virkkunen warned, “With this investigation, we will determine whether X met its legal obligations or treated the rights of European citizens as collateral damage,” as per reports. 

The probe could also strain ties with the Donald Trump administration, as EU crackdowns on Big Tech have previously drawn sharp criticism and even threats of US tariffs.

Probe may strain EU–US relations amid Big Tech crackdown

Separately, EU regulators have expanded an earlier investigation into X’s recommendation systems, especially after the platform announced a switch to a Grok-based recommender system. Regulators warned that interim measures could follow if X does not make meaningful changes.

Adding to Elon Musk’s X troubles, UK media regulator Ofcom has also launched its own investigation under Britain’s Online Safety Act, increasing pressure on the platform from both sides of the Channel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: BLF Chief Slams Balochistan Government for Enacting ‘Draconian’ Detention Law, Sparking Fresh Rights Outrage Across Province Amid Protests

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:04 PM IST
Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

QUICK LINKS