Home > World > BLF Chief Slams Balochistan Government For Enacting ‘Draconian’ Detention Law, Sparking Fresh Rights Outrage Across Province Amid Protests

BLF chief Allah Nazar Baloch accused the Balochistan government of enforcing a harsh detention law, alleging forced disappearances and rights abuses. He urged the UN and global rights groups to intervene and called the Baloch freedom movement legitimate.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 16:05:03 IST

Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nazar Baloch has launched a sharp attack on the Balochistan government, accusing the province’s chief minister of enforcing what he termed a “draconian detention law” aimed at suppressing dissent.

According to The Balochistan Post, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief alleged that the legislation was introduced under external pressure and served the interests of what he described as the state’s “masters.”

Allegations of Repression and Forced Disappearances

In a statement shared on social media platform Truth Social, Allah Nazar claimed the new detention framework had led to the establishment of centres he compared to “Nazi concentration camps.” He alleged that Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies were responsible for the enforced disappearance of an average of five individuals every day in Balochistan. The BLF leader further accused the state of intensifying its alleged “kill and dump” policy, claiming it had worsened the human rights situation in the region.

Allah Nazar also questioned the silence of Baloch parliamentarians who publicly project themselves as non-violent voices. He challenged their credibility, asking why they had failed to speak out against what he described as systematic repression and brutality by the state apparatus. His remarks underscored deep frustration with what he views as political complicity or inaction in the face of escalating security measures.

Appeal to the International Community

Positioning the issue within a global context, Allah Nazar said that while the world was moving toward a multipolar order, the United Nations continued to carry a moral and legal responsibility to address alleged abuses. He appealed to international bodies, including the UN, the European Union, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to intervene and raise awareness about what he termed the “ongoing genocide of the Baloch nation.”

Reiterating the BLF’s stance, Allah Nazar described the Baloch freedom movement as legitimate and in line with international laws and principles. He argued that history would judge not only those resisting oppression but also those who chose silence.

The BLF, a Baloch nationalist armed group advocating for an independent Balochistan, has long cited political marginalisation and economic exploitation. The Pakistani state, however, designates the BLF as a militant organization and accuses it of carrying out insurgent attacks against security forces and infrastructure.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 4:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS