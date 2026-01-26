LIVE TV
Home > World > 'First And Foremost', Zelenskyy Says US Security Guarantees Document '100% Ready', Awaits Signing

‘First And Foremost’, Zelenskyy Says US Security Guarantees Document ‘100% Ready’, Awaits Signing

Ukraine says a US security guarantees document is ready for signing, as Zelenskiy cites limited progress in talks with Russia held in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine says a US security guarantees document is ready for signing. (Image Credit: Zelenskyy via X)
Ukraine says a US security guarantees document is ready for signing. (Image Credit: Zelenskyy via X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 26, 2026 02:00:33 IST

‘First And Foremost’, Zelenskyy Says US Security Guarantees Document ‘100% Ready’, Awaits Signing

A U.S. document outlining security guarantees for Ukraine is fully prepared and Kyiv is now awaiting confirmation of the time and place for its signing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference in Vilnius during his visit to the Lithuanian capital, Zelenskiy stressed that for Ukraine, meaningful security guarantees primarily mean commitments from the United States. “The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it,” he said, signalling a potentially important step in bolstering Ukraine’s long-term defence framework.

Zelenskiy’s remarks also suggested limited progress in diplomatic efforts, noting that weekend talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi had yielded some movement, though he did not elaborate on specifics.

The comments come as Kyiv continues to push for firm international backing amid the ongoing war, with security assurances seen as crucial to deterring future aggression and stabilising the region. The expected signing, once scheduled, could mark a significant moment in Ukraine’s security partnership with Washington.

“The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament,” he said.

On Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held their first trilateral meeting including U.S. mediators in Abu Dhabi to discuss Washington’s framework for ending the almost four-year-old war, but no deal emerged.

However, Moscow and Kyiv both said they were open to further dialogue and more discussions were expected next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, a U.S. official told reporters immediately after the weekend talks.

“(In Abu Dhabi) the 20-point (U.S.) plan and problematic issues are being discussed. There were many problematic issues, but now there are fewer,” Zelenskiy said.

He said Moscow wants to do everything possible to get Ukraine to abandon eastern regions Moscow has been unable to capture since its full-scale invasion that triggered the war. But Kyiv, he said, had not budged from its position that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be upheld.

“These are two fundamentally different positions – Ukraine’s and Russia’s. The Americans are trying to find a compromise,” Zelenskiy said, adding that all sides must be prepared to compromise, including the Americans.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-3trumpUkraine security guaranteesUkraine US pactZelenskyy

QUICK LINKS