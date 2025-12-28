LIVE TV
H-1B Visa Crisis: Indian Tech Professionals Stranded As 'Leave Them There' Chant Erupts In MAGA Circles

H-1B Visa Crisis: Indian Tech Professionals Stranded As ‘Leave Them There’ Chant Erupts In MAGA Circles

The delays in H1-B visa issuance are attributed to the prolonged vetting method, which includes through social media scrutiny done by US authorities, in addition to the wider immigration policy changes.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
December 28, 2025 04:58:17 IST

H-1B Visa Crisis: Indian Tech Professionals Stranded As ‘Leave Them There’ Chant Erupts In MAGA Circles

Tech experts from India, Indian H-1B visa holders in particular, have been stuck outside the US since the consulates there canceled or postponed without notice the visa renewal interviews, thus, they cannot go back to their jobs in the US. The holidays in December 2025 were particularly affected by the cancellations, and many appointments were pushed to months later, and therefore, the waiting time is already into the middle of the year 2026 or even after. Immigration attorneys tell that this situation has brought about considerable uncertainty and distress for the skilled workers who depend on the timely process to keep their employment status and get back to their employers.

H-1B Visa Crisis And MAGA Supporters 

The controversy surrounding the situation has not been limited to political issues. The most vocal opponents have been the MAGA supporters who have ridiculed the situation of H-1B workers and argued that the American workers should be given priority. Headlines which ridicule the notion of ‘Indians being stuck’ in their homeland are indicative of the ongoing US immigration and labor policy debate, thereby showing how the topic has become interlinked with the domestic dialogue over jobs and national identity. It has been the critics’ standpoint that foreign workforce should never come ahead of American citizens, whereas the others have been labeling the treatment of the stranded workers as inhumane.





H-1B Visa Delays

The delays in visa issuance are attributed to the prolonged vetting method, which includes through social media scrutiny done by U.S. authorities, in addition to the wider immigration policy changes. The major technology companies along with the immigration consultants have signaled their employees not to travel unless it is very important, because the processing time has increased significantly, with the appointment dates being moved forward by up to six months or even longer. The situation has created a lot of problems, with some workers saying that their short visits home have been turned into months away from their jobs, homes, and families, and others fearing they will have to go through the visa application process all over again.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 4:58 AM IST
H-1B Visa Crisis: Indian Tech Professionals Stranded As ‘Leave Them There’ Chant Erupts In MAGA Circles

QUICK LINKS