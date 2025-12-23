Is Social Media Now Deciding Your US Visa? H-1B, H-4 Applicants Face Tighter Social Media Screening Rules

US Enhances Visa Check To Social Media

The United States has refocused its attention on the online footprints of visa applicants. On Monday, the Department of State declared that it has expanded social media and online presence screening to include all H-1B specialty occupation workers and their H-4 dependents as part of routine visa screening.

The update comes as applicants in India received surprising emails stating that their visa appointments had been rescheduled. For thousands of people planning to travel, find jobs, or reunite with loved ones, the message is simple: your online life is now as important as your paperwork. Your posts, likes, and shares might make or break timelines, and patience may be the latest visa requirement.