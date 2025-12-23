LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Social Media Now Deciding Your US Visa? H-1B, H-4 Applicants Face Tighter Social Media Screening Rules

The US has expanded visa screening to include social media checks for all H-1B and H-4 applicants, triggering delays, rescheduled appointments, and growing frustration among Indian visa holders.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 23, 2025 01:58:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Enhances Visa Check To Social Media

The United States has refocused its attention on the online footprints of visa applicants. On Monday, the Department of State declared that it has expanded social media and online presence screening to include all H-1B specialty occupation workers and their H-4 dependents as part of routine visa screening.

The update comes as applicants in India received surprising emails stating that their visa appointments had been rescheduled. For thousands of people planning to travel, find jobs, or reunite with loved ones, the message is simple: your online life is now as important as your paperwork. Your posts, likes, and shares might make or break timelines, and patience may be the latest visa requirement.

US Embassy Clarifies Scope Of Vetting

“This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H-1B and H-4 visas. It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers,” the US Embassy in India said in a post on X.

The embassy added that US embassies and consulates will continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 visa applications, urging applicants to apply early and prepare for longer processing times.

Trump Administration’s Heightened Scrutiny On Non-Immigrant Visas

The decision is made during a period when non-immigrant visa policies have become more stringent under the Trump administration, with the H-1B program being particularly closely monitored. In the past, the migration of global talent via H-1B, F-1, and J-1 visas was seen as a fast and easy way; now, they are facing stricter controls, longer waiting periods, and less predictability. Every single application gets the same careful treatment as before, and the timelines that once felt normal are now testing one’s patience.

The same is true for students and skilled workers, the message is loud and clear: paperwork alone is no longer enough. In the new world of visas, deeper scrutiny and higher expectations have quietly become the new normal.

Endless Waits, Rising Frustration For Indian H-1B Applicants

Hundreds of Indian H-1B workers, who went back to India in December to get their work permits renewed, are now stuck in a long and tiring process of waiting. The US consulate offices suddenly cancelled their scheduled appointments and pushed the new dates several months later, thus leaving their careers, salaries, and family plans in a state of uncertainty.

For a large number of applicants, this situation means being stuck without any specific time frame in sight on an already lengthy waiting list that keeps growing. With each passing week, the vetting process continues to become more difficult, leading to increasing frustration. What used to be a simple renewal is now a daily fight, with nervous visa holders growing madder and madder over the uncertainty, their lives on hold, and a system that seems to become more challenging to navigate every day.

Why The US Is Scrutinising Social Media As Part Of Visa Security Checks

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:56 AM IST
