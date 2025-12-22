Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Tarique Rahman, the so-called “Crown Prince” of Bangladeshi politics, is not the usual political heir. Being the firstborn of the late President Ziaur Rahman and the former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, it was always there in his blood, politics. He was still young when he first joined the BNP, but he was already someone who would control the game and even be the rising star during his mother’s government in the early 2000s. His supporters and adversaries alike constantly have discussions about him and his name, Tarique.

The question on everybody’s lips with his coming back after almost 17 years of living in exile is the one that has been asked: can he, the Crown Prince, change the course of the political future in Bangladesh?

Tarique Rahman’s Years In Exile