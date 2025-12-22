LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Tarique Rahman, BNP’s “Crown Prince,” returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. His homecoming ahead of February 2026 elections could reshape politics, energize supporters, and alter the nation’s political landscape.

Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” (Pic: Wikipedia)
Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” (Pic: Wikipedia)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 23:49:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Tarique Rahman: Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years

Tarique Rahman, the so-called “Crown Prince” of Bangladeshi politics, is not the usual political heir. Being the firstborn of the late President Ziaur Rahman and the former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, it was always there in his blood, politics. He was still young when he first joined the BNP, but he was already someone who would control the game and even be the rising star during his mother’s government in the early 2000s. His supporters and adversaries alike constantly have discussions about him and his name, Tarique.

You Might Be Interested In

The question on everybody’s lips with his coming back after almost 17 years of living in exile is the one that has been asked: can he, the Crown Prince, change the course of the political future in Bangladesh?

Tarique Rahman’s Years In Exile

The Return Of Tarique Rahman: Timing And Political Significance

Tarique Rahman’s return to Dhaka on December 25 looks almost like a scene straight out of a political thriller. After nearly 17 years in exile, his homecoming is perfectly timed, arriving just months before the February 2026 national elections, when Bangladesh is burning with political unrest and tension.

The nation, fraught with instability and rising conflicts, seems on the brink, yet Rahman’s arrival is staged with cinematic precision, as if the “hero” is entering exactly when the country needs him most. Opposition leaders and citizens alike are watching closely, his return could reshape Bangladesh’s political landscape in dramatic fashion.

Why And How Tarique Rahman’s Return Could Change The Political Game

Tarique Rahman’s idea of coming back to Bangladesh is not only a return to his roots but also a political event. BNP has already positioned itself as the main player and the campaign process that is slowly gaining speed. Thus, his arrival could even change the country’s political landscape prior to the February 2026 elections, which are already dubbed one of the most critical in recent times.

The party will be given permission to organize a civic reception where the BNP intends to base its strategy for further energizing the supporters, reinforcing the networks, and gaining authority as the main power. With Awami League out of the scene, the stakes are extremely high.

For the audience, it would be impossible not to keep an eye on the situation: will the Crown Prince change the fortunes, or is Bangladesh about to experience one more political twist that is hard to predict? In any case, the comeback of Tarique is going to be characterized by drama, strategy, and the political momentum that makes history and keeps everyone discussing it.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Who Is Anand Varadarajan? Starbucks Appoints Indian-Origin Amazon Veteran As…
First published on: Dec 22, 2025 11:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh BNP leaderBangladesh politics 2026BNP electionsBNP strategyCrown Prince BangladeshDhaka political newsFebruary 2026 elections BangladeshKhaleda Zia sonTarique Rahman exileTarique Rahman return

RELATED News

15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares To Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What We Know

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Is Russia Building An ‘Anti-Satellite Weapon’ To Take Down Elon Musk’s Starlink Network? All You Need To Know About Putin’s Plan Of Conquering Space

Year Ender 2025: From Operation Sindoor To Thailand-Cambodia Border Clashes, How Major World Conflicts And Crisis Shaped A Turbulent Year

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh’s “Crown Prince” Returns After 17 Years In Exile, Shaking The Country’s Political Landscape

QUICK LINKS