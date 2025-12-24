Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

The H-1B visa lottery has faced criticism for several years as a game of luck, open to flooding and easy to abuse. Employers could get lucky by submitting a large number of low-wage, lower-skilled applications and simply waiting for chance to work. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to change this narrative.

The new selection method, which gives priority to applicants based on their skills, is designed to preserve the fairness of the programme without closing doors. All wage categories will remain available for employers to apply, yet the emphasis will be on genuine talent and fair compensation. The aim? Less deception, fewer shortcuts, and stronger protection for American workers. Imagine moving from a numbers game to a talent contest, where merit finally matters more than volume.