Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

Skill Over Luck: H-1B Lottery Gets A Major Upgrade
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is giving the H-1B visa programme a serious makeover, and this time, skill and salary matter more than luck. The long-criticised random lottery system is being shown the door, replaced by a smarter, weighted selection process that favours higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign professionals. Why the change? Officials say the old system left room for abuse, allowing some employers to game the process and undercut American workers with cheaper labour. The revamped approach aims to reward quality over quantity, protect US wages, and ensure the programme truly supports innovation and competitiveness, without turning into a loophole.
“The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by U.S. employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers,” said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser.
