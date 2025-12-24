LIVE TV
Home > World > Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

H-1B visa Updates: DHS is revamping the H-1B visa system by replacing the lottery with a skill- and salary-based selection model, aiming to curb abuse, protect US workers, and reward genuine talent.

H-1B VISA UPDATES
H-1B VISA UPDATES

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 24, 2025 01:51:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Skill Over Luck: H-1B Lottery Gets A Major Upgrade

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is giving the H-1B visa programme a serious makeover, and this time, skill and salary matter more than luck. The long-criticised random lottery system is being shown the door, replaced by a smarter, weighted selection process that favours higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign professionals. Why the change? Officials say the old system left room for abuse, allowing some employers to game the process and undercut American workers with cheaper labour. The revamped approach aims to reward quality over quantity, protect US wages, and ensure the programme truly supports innovation and competitiveness, without turning into a loophole.

“The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by U.S. employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers,” said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser.

Protecting American Workers And Wages With These Updates In H-1B 

  • The reform is designed to safeguard US wages, working conditions, and job opportunities.
  • The random lottery system will be replaced with a weighted selection process.
  • Applicants with higher skills and higher salaries will receive priority in selection.
  • The annual H-1B cap will remain at 65,000 visas.
  • An additional 20,000 visas will continue to be reserved for applicants with US advanced degrees.

“The new weighted selection will better serve Congress’ intent for the H-1B program and strengthen America’s competitiveness,” Tragesser said.

Ending The H-1B Visa Lottery Loophole

The H-1B visa lottery has faced criticism for several years as a game of luck, open to flooding and easy to abuse. Employers could get lucky by submitting a large number of low-wage, lower-skilled applications and simply waiting for chance to work. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to change this narrative.

The new selection method, which gives priority to applicants based on their skills, is designed to preserve the fairness of the programme without closing doors. All wage categories will remain available for employers to apply, yet the emphasis will be on genuine talent and fair compensation. The aim? Less deception, fewer shortcuts, and stronger protection for American workers. Imagine moving from a numbers game to a talent contest, where merit finally matters more than volume.

“With these regulatory changes and others in the future, we will continue to update the H-1B program to prevent abuse,” Tragesser added.

H-1B Visa Reform: Effective Date, Implementation Timeline, and Key Policy Changes

Aspect Details
Effective Date February 27, 2026
Applicable Registration Cycle FY 2027 H-1B registration season
Purpose of Rule Change Strengthen the integrity of the H-1B visa programme
Implementing Authority Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Additional Administration Measure Presidential Proclamation introducing extra conditions
New Financial Requirement Employers must pay an additional $100,000 per H-1B visa to qualify
Overall Objective Reduce misuse, ensure fairness, and protect American workers
(With Inputs From ‘X’)
Also Read: Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To…
First published on: Dec 24, 2025 1:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: American workers protectionDHS H-1B rulesH-1B 2026 ruleH-1B lottery changeH-1B salary priorityH-1B visa reformH-1B weighted selectionUS work visa update

QUICK LINKS