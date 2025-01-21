Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
DeLuca was arrested in March 2024 in Irvine, California, on misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and unlawful entry into a restricted area.

‘Had To Crop My B**bs’ Said This Arrested Capitol Rioter Once Sparking Debate On Social Debate

Isabella Maria DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer implicated in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, was pardoned by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

DeLuca was arrested in March 2024 in Irvine, California, on misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and unlawful entry into a restricted area. She was accused of entering the Capitol through a broken window during the riots and assisting others by passing a table outside, which the FBI reported was later used as a weapon against law enforcement.

DeLuca had been offered a plea agreement that included a one-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine, but she rejected the deal, maintaining her stance and fighting the charges.

Following her pardon, DeLuca expressed her appreciation on social media, thanking her legal team, especially her lawyer Anthony Sabatini, for their dedication. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared, “Tonight, I was pardoned by President Trump. Promises made were promises kept.”

She later added an emotional response, writing, “I just got the call that I am officially pardoned. Thank you, God.”

When Isabella Maria DeLuca Sparked Debate On Social Debate

A month after her arrest, Isabella Maria DeLuca on X posted a selfie where she captioned the post, “Had to crop my boobs out so the women don’t get mad at me again.” This quickly led to X users storming her profile.

One user stated, “Let them get mad. They’re magnificent. YOU are magnificent.”

Another asked, “Why were you foolish on J6?” One user added, “That is exactly why you shouldn’t have. Let them cry.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Isabella Maria DeLuca? Conservative Influencer Arrested During Capitol Riots Pardoned By Trump, Elon Musk Congratulates

capitol riot Isabella Maria DeLuca US News

