LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Haiti has declared a three-month state of emergency in its central region to fight rising gang violence and address a worsening food crisis. Over 1,000 people have died, and 239,000 displaced. André Paraison replaces Normil Rameau as police chief, while Laurent Saint-Cyr leads the transitional council aiming for elections by 2026.

The Presidential Transition Council officially presented on August 8, 2025 to Inspector André Jonas Vladimir Paraison the decree appointing him as interim Director General of the Haitian National Police. (Photo:X/@PresidenceHT)
The Presidential Transition Council officially presented on August 8, 2025 to Inspector André Jonas Vladimir Paraison the decree appointing him as interim Director General of the Haitian National Police. (Photo:X/@PresidenceHT)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 14:58:31 IST

Haiti’s government announced a three-month state of emergency on Saturday in the country’s central region, where gang violence has been escalating alarmingly, according o a report published by The Associated Press on  Sunday. The emergency covers the West, Artibonite, and Center departments, aiming to tackle the growing insecurity and address the agricultural and food crisis facing the Caribbean country.

Central Region at the Cenetr of Struggle

The affected area, often called Haiti’s rice basket, has suffered greatly, with frequent reports emerging of gangs killing farmers or forcing them to abandon their fields, destroying nearby communities in the process. Reports suggest the latest wave of violence has taken a serious toll on both people and livelihoods.

The United Nations’ human rights office said that between October 2024 and June 2025, over 1,000 people were killed, more than 200 injured, and 620 kidnapped in the Artibonite and Central departments along with surrounding areas, as reported by AP. Additionally, the violence has displaced more than 239,000 people in this region alone.

In a desperate bid to escape the gangs, dozens of people were seen wading and swimming across Haiti’s largest river in late April.

Leadership Changes Amid Crisis

On Friday, the Haitian government appointed André Jonas Vladimir Paraison as the new interim director general of the National Police to replace Normil Rameau, who has faced criticism over his alleged inability to control gang violence that now dominates up to 90% of the country’s capital Port-au-Prince. Rameau, the report said, had consistently pointed to the department’s severe lack of funding as a major hurdle.

Paraison brings experience, having served as head of security at Haiti’s National Palace. Notably, he was on duty when former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home in July 2021.

Transition and Hope

These changes come as business tycoon Laurent Saint-Cyr assumes the presidency of Haiti’s transitional presidential council, the report said. The council is tasked with overseeing elections by February 2026, aiming to bring stability back to the troubled region.

Tags: Haiti news

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence
Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence
Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence
Haiti Declares 3-Month State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?