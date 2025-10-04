LIVE TV
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

Hamas has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, signaling readiness to release all Israeli prisoners. The group also confirmed willingness to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic authority. Negotiations and international cooperation are set to follow.

Hamas accepts Trump’s Gaza peace plan, ready to release Israeli prisoners and transfer administration to Palestinian authority. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 4, 2025 01:52:59 IST

Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

Hamas has announced its acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s proposed framework for a prisoner exchange with Israel, signaling readiness to release all Israeli prisoners once the necessary field conditions are met. The group also confirmed its willingness to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority. This body would operate on the basis of Palestinian national consensus and rely on support from Arab and Islamic nations.

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” the group said in a statement.

Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump

Within this framework, Hamas stated, “To achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.”

Also Read: ‘One Last Chance, Will Spare The Lives Of…’: Donald Trump Warns Hamas To Accept ‘Gaza Proposal’

On broader issues, including Gaza’s future and the rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas emphasized the need for a wider national and international framework.

“As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly,” the statement added.

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Hamas Doesn’t Accept His Gaza Peace Plan, Issues New Ultimatum, ‘All Hell Like…’

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 1:52 AM IST
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

