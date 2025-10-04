Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…

Hamas has announced its acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s proposed framework for a prisoner exchange with Israel, signaling readiness to release all Israeli prisoners once the necessary field conditions are met. The group also confirmed its willingness to transfer Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority. This body would operate on the basis of Palestinian national consensus and rely on support from Arab and Islamic nations.

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” the group said in a statement.

Hamas has agreed to Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for peace in Gaza. Every single Israeli hostage will be released, and they’ve signalled readiness to enter full negotiations. This is statesmanship on a historic scale. President Trump has earned a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/0jZVfXqJI9 — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) October 3, 2025

Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump

Within this framework, Hamas stated, “To achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.”

On broader issues, including Gaza’s future and the rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas emphasized the need for a wider national and international framework.

“As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly,” the statement added.

