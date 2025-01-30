Hamas Frees 8 Hostages From Gaza In Ceasefire Agreement

Eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thais, are freed from Gaza amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, were released by Hamas in Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel. The release, which took place amid chaotic scenes, highlights the fragile and complex nature of the truce between the two parties.

The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas before being transferred to Israeli forces and taken to Israel. The released individuals include Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, and civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80. The Thai nationals released were agricultural workers Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Seathao, and Surasak Lamnao.

Berger was the first to be released on Thursday, led by masked gunmen through a scene of rubble in a stage-managed event in Jabalia, northern Gaza. Civilians were kept back by armed Hamas fighters as she appeared on a platform, was given a certificate, and then passed to the Red Cross. Berger, who was among seven women from an unarmed unit of observers kidnapped on October 7, 2023, was the last remaining female hostage in Gaza.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, the other seven hostages were brought out amid chaotic scenes, with armed fighters leading them through crowds of cheering spectators before handing them over to the Red Cross.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 32 with life sentences and 30 minors. The release was initially delayed in response to the treatment of the hostages during their handover.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “shocking scenes” of the hostage release, describing it as proof of the “inconceivable brutality” of Hamas. The Israeli government later received assurances from mediators that future hostage releases would be conducted safely.

Thursday’s releases bring the total number of hostages freed since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19 to 15, with 82 still being held. The ceasefire agreement follows a prolonged conflict that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of 251 hostages. The subsequent 15-month military offensive by Israel led to more than 47,300 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The conflict and hostilities have had significant repercussions, including the suspension of talks between Sweden and Turkey over NATO applications and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The reciprocal release of prisoners and hostages under the ceasefire deal is a delicate process, with both sides committing to complex steps to ensure stability. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

