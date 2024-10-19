Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed, Shot In Head, Finger Detached: Here Are Key Details

The operation took place in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, where the 828 Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered Sinwar’s body during an intelligence-based raid.

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed, Shot In Head, Finger Detached: Here Are Key Details

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has reportedly been killed in a ground raid by Israeli forces in southern Gaza. The operation took place in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, where the 828 Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) discovered Sinwar’s body during an intelligence-based raid. Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, had been a significant figure within the organization, responsible for orchestrating various operations against Israel, including the deadly attack on October 7, 2023.

To confirm his identity, Israeli forces reportedly removed a finger from the body for DNA analysis, matching it with records from his time in Israeli prison. Sinwar was released in 2011 in a high-profile prisoner swap. The confirmation of his identity through DNA testing was conducted by Israel’s National Center of Forensic Medicine. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, though other injuries from a tank shell were also noted.

Following Sinwar’s death, Hamas is reportedly searching for a new political leader based outside Gaza, while his brother, Mohammad Sinwar, is expected to take on a larger role in coordinating the group’s military efforts. Sinwar’s death is part of Israel’s broader effort to dismantle Hamas leadership in response to the recent conflict, which began after Hamas launched an attack that killed over 1,200 people in Israel.

Hamas, known for its rapid leadership transitions, is expected to appoint a new head through its decision-making Shura Council. The group has lost several key leaders in recent Israeli strikes, including former chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Also Read: 33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

