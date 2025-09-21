Hamas terror leader killed in Gaza airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): On Saturday, in the Gaza City area, an Israel Air Force fighter jet attacked and killed Hamas terrorist Maged Abu Salmiya.

Salmiya was a Hamas sniper and intended to carry out a terrorist plan against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces in the Gaza City area in the immediate future. (ANI/TPS)

