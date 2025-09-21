LIVE TV
Home > World > Hamas terror leader killed in Gaza airstrike

Hamas terror leader killed in Gaza airstrike

Hamas terror leader killed in Gaza airstrike

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 20:21:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): On Saturday, in the Gaza City area, an Israel Air Force fighter jet attacked and killed Hamas terrorist Maged Abu Salmiya.

Salmiya was a Hamas sniper and intended to carry out a terrorist plan against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces in the Gaza City area in the immediate future. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: airstrikegaza-cityhamasidfisraelterrorist

Hamas terror leader killed in Gaza airstrike

