Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hamas To Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers From Gaza This Weekend

Hamas announces the release of four female Israeli soldiers from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement, amid concerns of a breach in the deal by Israel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Hamas To Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers From Gaza This Weekend


Hamas has announced the names of four Israeli women being held captive in Gaza, who it plans to release this weekend as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel. This development comes amid a fragile truce and ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement was made by Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, on Telegram. The four women, who have been held by Hamas in Gaza for 15 months, were named as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag. These women are Israel Defense Forces (IDF) observation troops who were abducted by Hamas in Nahal Oz during the group’s surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Following the release of the names, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that it believed Hamas was in breach of the ceasefire deal. The agreement requires Hamas to release all female civilian hostages before moving on to female soldiers, older hostages, and those who are seriously ill. The list provided by Hamas did not include Arbel Yehoud, the last female civilian hostage in Gaza, which Israeli officials expected to be released this weekend.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ceasefire agreement, now in its sixth day, includes the gradual release of 33 Israeli hostages, primarily women, children, and older civilians, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The first exchange took place on Sunday with the release of three Israeli civilian hostages and 90 Palestinians.

Under the first phase of the deal, female civilians are supposed to be released first, followed by women soldiers, then older and sick people. However, there has been speculation that Yehoud, who holds joint German and Israeli citizenship, is not being held by Hamas but by another militant faction, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The ceasefire has brought limited respite to civilians in Gaza, with movement between northern and southern Gaza set to resume. However, many displaced families face uncertainty about the state of their homes in the war-torn region.

Israel believes that about a third, or possibly as many as half, of the more than 90 hostages still in Gaza have died. Hamas has not released definitive information on how many captives are still alive or the names of those who have died.

In the first phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages are expected to be released gradually in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The 33 to be released in the first phase will include women, children, sick people, and those over 50 – almost all civilians, though the deal also commits Hamas to freeing all living female soldiers in phase one

The four female soldiers worked in an IDF surveillance unit near Nahal Oz on the border with Gaza, where the all-female “spotters” unit was tasked with watching activity in the strip. Family members of other spotters taken hostage by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack said the female soldiers had reported seeing suspicious activity in Gaza before the attack, including militants practicing using parachutes, but their concerns were repeatedly overruled.

Footage later circulated of the moment Palestinian militants took six female spotters captive at the Nahal Oz base, stirring outrage in Israel. It showed a woman, who appeared to be Naama Levy, facing a wall as a fighter bent down to tie her hands and ankles, her face bloodied.

Hamas released a video of 19-year-old Liri Albag three weeks ago, stills of which indicated that she was pale and appeared exhausted, as she called on the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire deal. Albag’s parents appealed to Netanyahu in response, telling him to “make decisions as if your own children were there”.

As the ceasefire agreement progresses, the release of hostages and the exchange of prisoners will continue to be a critical and sensitive issue for both sides. The international community watches closely as these developments unfold, hoping for a peaceful resolution and the safe return of all captives.

ALSO READ: M23 Rebels Claim Responsibility for Killing North Kivu Governor In DRC

Filed under

Hamas Hostage Release Israeli soldiers

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hamas Announces It Will Release Four Israeli Women Soldiers Under Ceasefire Deal

Hamas Announces It Will Release Four Israeli Women Soldiers Under Ceasefire Deal

DMRC To Start Metros From 3AM On Republic Day

DMRC To Start Metros From 3AM On Republic Day

M23 Rebels Claim Responsibility for Killing North Kivu Governor In DRC

M23 Rebels Claim Responsibility for Killing North Kivu Governor In DRC

76th Republic Day: India’s First Parade; A Historic Celebration of Unity and Sovereignty

76th Republic Day: India’s First Parade; A Historic Celebration of Unity and Sovereignty

76th Republic Day: The Tradition Of Calling Chief Guests Rooted In Diplomacy

76th Republic Day: The Tradition Of Calling Chief Guests Rooted In Diplomacy

Entertainment

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox