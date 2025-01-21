Hamas To Release The Next Round Of Hostages On Jan 25

Hamas announced on January 20 that the next group of hostages held in Gaza will be released on January 25. This comes after an earlier statement from a Hamas official suggested the release could occur a day later.

The release is part of a three-phase ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which aims to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza. Over the coming weeks, Hamas is set to release more than 90 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel.

Hamas clarified that the next group of hostages will include individuals exchanged under this agreement. Nahed Al-Fakhouri, head of the Hamas prisoners’ media office, initially indicated January 26 as the release date for four Israeli hostages. However, a senior Israeli official confirmed the agreed deadline remains January 25.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, is structured around a six-week initial phase. This phase involves the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, alongside the mutual release of hostages and detainees. On the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released three Israeli hostages, while Israel freed several Palestinian prisoners.

