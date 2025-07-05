‘He Just Wants To Keep Killing People’: Donald Trump Slams Vladimir Putin After Call, Warns Of More Sanctions

President Donald Trump on Friday whlie expressing frustarion after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US is considering new sanctions against Russia.

“He Just Wants to Keep Killing People,” Says Donald Trump

Trump shared his dissatisfaction with the conversation he had with Putin while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good,” Trump said.

Trump has faced criticism for easing pressure on Moscow since he was elected to White House, but on Friday, he suggested his patience is running thin.

“We talk about sanctions a lot and he understands that it may be coming,” Trump told reporters.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump Discuss Air Defense, Joint Arms Production

Trump’s made these comments at a time when there is growing anxiety in Kyiv over delayed US military aid and Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that he held a “very strategic call” with Trump, during which the two leaders focused on strengthining the Ukraine’s air defense systems.

Zelensky also said that discussions included the possibility of US-Ukraine joint arms production specifically in the drone technology.

“We had a detailed conversation about defense industry capabilities and joint production. We are ready for direct projects with the United States and believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies,” Zelensky wrote.

Donald Trump “Very Disappointed” After Vladimir Putin Call

Trump spoke by phone with Putin earlier in the day and publicly shared his disappointment with the Russian leader’s stance on the conflict.

“And I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today [Thursday] with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there,” Trump said.

“I don’t think he’s there, and I’m very disappointed,” he repeated. “I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad.”

Hours after the call, Russia attacked Ukraine with largest drone and missile attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

