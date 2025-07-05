Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > World > ‘He Just Wants To Keep Killing People’: Donald Trump Slams Vladimir Putin After Call, Warns Of More Sanctions

‘He Just Wants To Keep Killing People’: Donald Trump Slams Vladimir Putin After Call, Warns Of More Sanctions

Expressing frustration after a call with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said the U.S. is considering new sanctions against Russia. Trump accused Putin of wanting to “keep killing people” and warned that his patience with Moscow is wearing thin. The comments come as Ukraine faces its deadliest Russian assault yet and appeals for stronger U.S. military support.

Donald Trump considers new sanctions on Russia after tense call with Putin.
Donald Trump considers new sanctions on Russia after tense call with Putin. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 14:37:21 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

President Donald Trump on Friday whlie expressing frustarion after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US is considering new sanctions against Russia.

“He Just Wants to Keep Killing People,” Says Donald Trump

Trump shared his dissatisfaction with the conversation he had with Putin while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good,” Trump said.  

Trump has faced criticism for easing pressure on Moscow since he was elected to White House, but on Friday, he suggested his patience is running thin.  

“We talk about sanctions a lot and he understands that it may be coming,” Trump told reporters.

Also Read: Massive Russian Air Assault Targets Kyiv in War’s Deadliest Night Yet

Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump Discuss Air Defense, Joint Arms Production

Trump’s made these comments at a time when there is growing anxiety in Kyiv over delayed US military aid and Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that he held a “very strategic call” with Trump, during which the two leaders focused on strengthining the Ukraine’s air defense systems.

Zelensky also said that discussions included the possibility of US-Ukraine joint arms production specifically in the drone technology.  

“We had a detailed conversation about defense industry capabilities and joint production. We are ready for direct projects with the United States and believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies,” Zelensky wrote.

Donald Trump “Very Disappointed” After Vladimir Putin Call

Trump spoke by phone with Putin earlier in the day and publicly shared his disappointment with the Russian leader’s stance on the conflict.  

“And I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today [Thursday] with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there,” Trump said.  

“I don’t think he’s there, and I’m very disappointed,” he repeated. “I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad.”

Hours after the call, Russia attacked Ukraine with largest drone and missile attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Also Read: Donald Trump Signs ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What The New Law Means For Taxes, Medicaid, SNAP, And Defense Spending

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_1russia-ukraine warvladimir putin
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?