In an unusual campaign event, former President Donald Trump hosted a promotional stunt at a McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, which had been closed to the public for his arrival. During the visit, Trump took on the role of a fast-food worker, manning the fry cooker and the drive-thru window with a group of staged customers practicing the drive-thru experience before his arrival. However, his lack of adherence to health regulations raised eyebrows.

A Lack of Food Safety Protocols

Notably, Trump did not wear a hairnet or gloves while serving food, claiming that “my hands are clean already.” This assertion stands in stark contrast to health standards that require food handlers to maintain strict hygiene protocols.

In fact, the McDonald’s location Trump visited has a recent history of health code violations, having failed its last health inspection from Bucks County. The report cited multiple infractions related to employee hygiene, particularly the lack of proper handwashing practices, which are essential for minimizing the risk of foodborne illness.

Health Inspection Findings

According to the March 2024 Bucks County health inspection report, employees were observed not washing their hands properly before putting on gloves and after engaging in activities that could contaminate their hands. The inspector’s notes specifically highlighted that workers failed to wash their hands after touching trash, handling raw meat, and before coming into contact with clean items that would later be used for food preparation.

The report detailed, “Food employees are not washing their hands as required before putting on gloves, after handling soiled tableware, after handling raw meat, before handling clean tableware, equipment, utensils. CFSM must review hand washing requirements with staff. Observed employees handling raw beef with gloves and then switching gloves without hand washing step in between.”

Additionally, the inspector noted that food workers, including Trump during his visit, were not wearing hair restraints while preparing food. Such measures are critical to prevent hair from contaminating food items and ensure overall hygiene in food preparation areas.

Other Health Code Violations

Beyond the issues of handwashing and hair restraints, the McDonald’s in Feasterville was cited for improperly storing food at unsafe temperatures and for having ice buildup in a freezer. These violations contribute to a broader concern about food safety and public health standards at this establishment.

Trump’s approach during the event—immediately diving into food preparation without adhering to basic hygiene practices—further underscored the troubling state of compliance at the restaurant. The juxtaposition of his casual handling of food with the documented violations at the location highlighted a significant disregard for health protocols.

