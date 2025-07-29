Home > World > Heatwave and Storms in United States: 170 Million Americans Brace for Extreme Weather

Over 170 million in the U.S. face extreme heat, with heat index values up to 115°F in places like Florida and Georgia. Major cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta are impacted. Cooling centers are open, and storms may hit parts of the Midwest and northern Plains.

Officials in New York have asked people to take necessary steps amid ongoing heatwaves

Published: July 29, 2025 19:36:17 IST

The United States is facing an intense flow of heat waves, which affects more than 170 million people in the Central United States, Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast.

Reports said that in certain areas, due to high heat and humidity, the temperatures feel like being in a 115°F climate.

Similarly, heat warnings have also been imposed in North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Mississippi.

Meanwhile, states like West Virginia, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee are likely to stay under these warnings through Wednesday evening.

Several American Cities All Set to Face The Extremes of Weather

Dallas, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis, Atlanta, Tampa, Charleston, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston are some of the major cities to be impacted.

Areas where the temperatures are likely to set record highs could be Florida and Georgia, with heat index values touching 115°F.

On the other hand, places such as Tampa, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York could see temperatures in the high 90s, while heat index values could be between 99°F and 110°F.

In response to the extreme weather, cooling centers would remain open in New York City at community centers and libraries.

City officials have urged people to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe, while Newark in New Jersey has assigned a code red heat health warning.

Around 8 Million Citizens of US Set to Face Rain and Storms

The extreme heat follows a scorching weekend. Tampa hit 100°F for the first time ever, and Charlotte reached 101°F on Saturday and 102°F on Sunday. In Arizona, emergency teams had to rescue three hikers suffering from heat exhaustion in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

There is a risk of extreme weather as well alongside heat, with 8 million likely to be affected by strong storms, rain, and high winds on Monday in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

It has been projected that Florida, the Northeast, and the mid-Atlantic could face a return of heat Tuesday, while the South and Florida will face heatwaves throughout the week.

In contrast, cooler air is likely to head toward the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast by Thursday.

On the other hand, South Dakota could face thunderstorms late Monday, which may later develop into a derecho, a strong and swift-moving windstorm.

Also Read: What is a Derecho? All You Need to Know About The Destructive Weather Event

