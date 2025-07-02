Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > World > Here’s Why Donald Trump Is Dubbing US As ‘The Hottest Nation’

Here’s Why Donald Trump Is Dubbing US As ‘The Hottest Nation’

Donald Trump hailed his $4.5T tax-and-spending bill as a historic win, claiming it makes America the “hottest nation in the world.” With military boosts, deportation funding, and Medicaid cuts, critics call it harsh, but Trump insists it’s his legacy-defining triumph.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 21:41:40 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Donald Trump strutted onto Truth Social like a peacock after the Senate barely squeaked his mega tax-and-spending bill across the finish line.

He wasted zero time crowning America the “hottest nation in the world”—because passing a 940-page monster bill with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, a huge military bump, and a pile of cash for his deportation plan is proof the US economy’s basically on fire. Or so he says. 

Donald Trump: Last year, America was a ‘DEAD’ Nation

Trump didn’t just gloat about the bill; he went full WWE, dunking on Biden and calling the country he inherited a “dead nation.” In classic Trump fashion, he hammered, “Last year America was a ‘DEAD’ Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the ‘HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!’ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Someone hand this man a confetti cannon.

Supposedly, according to Trump, “Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before… The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records!” It’s all very “trust me, bro” vibes. And the kicker? “We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS… much faster than anyone thought possible.” 

The vote was a nail-biter—50-50 split, and good ol’ JD Vance had to break the tie. Senate Majority Leader John Thune apparently twisted a few arms to get just enough Republicans on board. Trump, for his part, was all about Republican unity, barking at lawmakers to “not let the Radical Left Democrats push you around.” Subtle, right?

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

He’s calling this bill one of the greatest ever—like, Mount Rushmore-level stuff. But, shocker, critics aren’t buying the hype. There’s a proposed $1.2 trillion chop to Medicaid, which could leave millions out in the cold. Billions in green energy credits? Slashed.

Environmental groups are losing it, and healthcare advocates are practically waving red flags from the rooftops.

And don’t even get progressives started on the mass deportation funding—they’re calling it cruel and dangerous. Still, none of the pushback seems to bother Trump. He’s doubling down, saying the bill will be the crown jewel of his second-term legacy.

“Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH but this will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed,” he declared.

ALSO READ: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Admits US Bombing ‘Seriously Damaged’ Fordo Nuclear Facility

Tags: donald trumplatest US newslatest world news
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?