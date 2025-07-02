Here’s Why Donald Trump Is Dubbing US As ‘The Hottest Nation’

Donald Trump strutted onto Truth Social like a peacock after the Senate barely squeaked his mega tax-and-spending bill across the finish line.

He wasted zero time crowning America the “hottest nation in the world”—because passing a 940-page monster bill with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, a huge military bump, and a pile of cash for his deportation plan is proof the US economy’s basically on fire. Or so he says.

Donald Trump: Last year, America was a ‘DEAD’ Nation

Trump didn’t just gloat about the bill; he went full WWE, dunking on Biden and calling the country he inherited a “dead nation.” In classic Trump fashion, he hammered, “Last year America was a ‘DEAD’ Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the ‘HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!’ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Someone hand this man a confetti cannon.

Supposedly, according to Trump, “Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before… The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records!” It’s all very “trust me, bro” vibes. And the kicker? “We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS… much faster than anyone thought possible.”

The vote was a nail-biter—50-50 split, and good ol’ JD Vance had to break the tie. Senate Majority Leader John Thune apparently twisted a few arms to get just enough Republicans on board. Trump, for his part, was all about Republican unity, barking at lawmakers to “not let the Radical Left Democrats push you around.” Subtle, right?

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to ‘ Big, Beautiful Bill’

He’s calling this bill one of the greatest ever—like, Mount Rushmore-level stuff. But, shocker, critics aren’t buying the hype. There’s a proposed $1.2 trillion chop to Medicaid, which could leave millions out in the cold. Billions in green energy credits? Slashed.

Environmental groups are losing it, and healthcare advocates are practically waving red flags from the rooftops.

And don’t even get progressives started on the mass deportation funding—they’re calling it cruel and dangerous. Still, none of the pushback seems to bother Trump. He’s doubling down, saying the bill will be the crown jewel of his second-term legacy.

“Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH but this will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed,” he declared.

ALSO READ: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Admits US Bombing ‘Seriously Damaged’ Fordo Nuclear Facility