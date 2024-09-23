Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Hezbollah Launches ‘Open-Ended Battle of Reckoning’ Against Israel, Escalating Tensions

In the early hours of Sunday, September 22, 2024, Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with several landing near the coastal city of Haifa. The attack marks a significant escalation in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, as both sides move closer to what could become an all-out war. In response, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions.

Air raid sirens blared throughout northern Israel, prompting hundreds of thousands of residents to seek shelter. One of the rockets struck near a residential building in Kiryat Bialik, a city close to Haifa. The strike injured at least three people and caused widespread damage, setting several buildings and vehicles ablaze.

Hezbollah Leader Declares “Battle of Reckoning”

Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Kassem, issued a stark warning, declaring an “open-ended battle of reckoning” against Israel. Speaking at the funeral of veteran Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Akil, who was killed in recent Israeli attacks, Kassem vowed to intensify the group’s military response.

“We admit that we are pained. We are humans. But as we are pained — you will also be pained,” Kassem stated, emphasizing that Hezbollah’s rocket barrage on Sunday was only the beginning of a larger campaign. He further warned that the conflict would devastate Israel’s economy and force more people to flee from northern Israel.

The rocket barrage from Hezbollah comes in retaliation for a series of Israeli strikes in Lebanon that have claimed dozens of lives, including Akil’s, and targeted Hezbollah’s communications infrastructure in an unprecedented move.

Casualties in Lebanon from Israeli Strike

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that three people were killed and four others wounded in Israeli airstrikes near the Lebanese-Israeli border. While the identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed, it remains unclear whether they were civilians or Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli airstrikes have concentrated on southern Lebanon, hitting approximately 400 Hezbollah-related sites, including rocket launchers, according to Israeli military reports. Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, claimed that the strikes had successfully thwarted a larger planned attack by Hezbollah.

Israel’s Response and Netanyahu’s Resolution

In the wake of the ongoing rocket fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to defending its citizens and restoring peace in the region. Speaking publicly, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s right to respond to attacks on its cities.

“No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can’t accept it either,” Netanyahu said, making it clear that Israel would take whatever steps were necessary to protect its people and ensure security in the northern region.

The Israeli military has maintained a steady pace of retaliatory strikes across southern Lebanon, with the aim of weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities. In addition to military sites, Israeli forces have also focused on dismantling the group’s missile launchers in an attempt to prevent further rocket barrages.

