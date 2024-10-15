Hezbollah Strikes Tel Aviv with Rockets, Drones After Israeli Airstrike In Lebanon

In a major escalation, four Israeli soldiers were killed and dozens injured in a Hezbollah drone attack near Binyamina, marking the deadliest assault since Israel's military operation in southern Lebanon began.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, four Israeli soldiers lost their lives, and dozens more were injured in a drone attack carried out by Hezbollah. This marks the deadliest assault by the militant group since Israel launched its military operation in southern Lebanon two weeks ago.

The attack occurred on Sunday at a military base near Binyamina, located approximately 20 miles south of Haifa. The Israeli military reported that the Hezbollah drones caused injuries to 61 soldiers during the assault. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting Israel’s elite Golani brigade, employing a coordinated strike that included launching numerous missiles to divert Israeli air defense systems.

This incident coincided with the announcement from Washington regarding the provision of an anti-ballistic missile defense system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). U.S. troops are also being deployed to assist Israel in its defense efforts. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder emphasized the importance of this support, stating, “This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defence of Israel and to defend Americans in Israel from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran.”

Casualties in Gaza

As tensions continue to escalate, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Reports indicate that at least 10 individuals were killed and 40 others injured when Israeli tank shells struck a crowd of people queuing for food in northern Gaza on Monday. Palestinian medics reported that Israeli drones also fired upon groups gathering in Jabalia, a historic refugee camp, resulting in casualties that included women and children.

Earlier that day, another Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas command center located within a hospital compound in central Gaza, leading to the deaths of four people and injuring 40 others, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Eyewitness accounts described chaos, with images showing flames engulfing makeshift tents as residents desperately tried to extinguish the fires with buckets of water.

Escalation in Southern Lebanon

In response to the ongoing conflict, Israel’s military reported hitting 200 Hezbollah-linked targets in southern Lebanon within the past 24 hours. This retaliation follows an Israeli airstrike that reportedly killed at least 21 individuals in an apartment building in northern Lebanon, although the specific target of the strike remains unclear.

The conflict has intensified since the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, prompting Hezbollah to commence its rocket fire into Israel. The situation has been further exacerbated by Israeli airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of Hezbollah’s leadership, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, and many senior commanders in September.

MUST READ: EU leaders To Discuss Asylum Hubs Outside EU As Support For Right-Wing Parties Grows