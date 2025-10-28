LIVE TV
Home > World > High-Speed Horror: US Man Kills Cop, Sparks 230 mph Chase That Ends In Deadly Crash

High-Speed Horror: US Man Kills Cop, Sparks 230 mph Chase That Ends In Deadly Crash

The man accused of shooting and killing flees, ends up in a horrific accident. Check out the details of the accident, the accused' health update, and more.

The man accused of shooting and killing flees, ends up in a horrific accident. Check out the details of the accident, the accused' health update, and more. (Image Credit: X @PupscanLA)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 28, 2025 14:50:38 IST

High-Speed Horror: US Man Kills Cop, Sparks 230 mph Chase That Ends In Deadly Crash

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s Department Deputy was shot dead on Monday while responding to a domestic violence incident. 

Deputy Andrew Nunez was announced after the accused shot him in the head, who also later died in a violent car crash after the authorities ordered a high-speed chase on the 210 freeway. 

What Happened With The Deputy and the Accused?

According to the sources, depty nunez reported an armed man threatening a woman around 12:40 pm to the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. 

When he saw that the deputies were arriving, he started an open fire, which led to a deputy getting hit in the head. After hitting the deputy, the accused fled away, and the authorities chased after him as he travelled westbound at speeds crossing 230mph.

At one point, he was about to get hit by a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer who was chasing after him. 

The rush ultimately came to an end after a black sedan knocked the suspect off the bike and into the air at speeds of around 70 mph. 



Suspect’s Condition and Further Investigation

The suspect was flipped over the handlebars of his bike and crashed into the pavement. He lay there unresponsive when people started rushing to him. 

The suspect was then loaded into the emergency medical helicopter and taken to the nearest hospital. He is currently in a stable condition. 

The man accused of shooting and killing is yet to be identified by the officers. Attorney of San Bernardino County District Jason Anderson said his office is likely to file murder charges. The authorities are still trying to recover the details of the case. 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS