Hindu Child Targeted In Intolerant London: 8-Year-Old Forced To Change School For Wearing Tilak, Parents Allege Religious Bias

An eight-year-old Hindu student has allegedly been compelled to change schools in London after facing discrimination for wearing a Tilak-Chandlo, a sacred Hindu mark worn on the forehead, according to a report by a UK-based advocacy group. The allegations have been raised by Insight UK, a social movement representing the British Hindu and Indian community, which has accused Vicar’s Green Primary School of failing to respect the child’s religious identity.

School Asked Child To Justify Religious Practice

Citing the report, Insight UK said school staff questioned the minor about his religious practice and asked him to explain the significance of the Tilak-Chandlo. The organization described this approach as “entirely inappropriate”, particularly given the child’s age.

The group claimed that instead of accommodating the student’s faith, the school placed the burden of explanation on the child, causing distress and discomfort.

Alleged Intimidation And Social Isolation

The report further alleged that the school’s headteacher closely monitored the child during break times, a practice the student reportedly found intimidating. As a result, the child allegedly withdrew from playground activities and began isolating himself from classmates.

Insight UK also claimed that the student was removed from positions of responsibility within the school, allegedly solely due to his religious observance.

Discrimination Claims Under Equality Act

If established, the advocacy group said such actions could amount to direct religious discrimination under the UK Equality Act 2010, which recognizes religion as a protected characteristic.

According to the report, the child’s parents, along with other Hindu families, repeatedly approached the headteacher and school governors to explain the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the Tilak-Chandlo. However, these efforts were allegedly dismissed, with school authorities showing reluctance to engage or acknowledge Hindu religious observance.

