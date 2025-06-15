Hot Air Balloon Crash in Central Turkey Leaves Pilot Dead and 19 Tourists Injured

A hot air balloon crash in central Turkey on Sunday resulted in the death of its pilot and left 19 Indonesian tourists injured, The Associated Press reported. The incident occurred near the village of Gozlukuyu in Aksaray province, a region renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and popular hot air balloon rides.

Sudden Wind Change Leads to Crash

According to local authorities cited by the AP, the balloon’s crash was caused by a sudden shift in wind conditions. As the balloon attempted to make a hard landing, the pilot fell from the basket and became entangled in a rope. Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoglu confirmed the tragic details of the incident, reportedly saying, “Unfortunately, our pilot got stuck under the basket and died.”

The tourists aboard the balloon were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. While the injuries sustained by the tourists were serious, authorities have not released details about their specific conditions.

Popular Tourist Activity in the Cappadocia Region

Hot air ballooning is a well-loved tourist activity in Turkey, particularly in the Cappadocia region. The landscape, famous for its “fairy chimneys”—cone-shaped rock formations formed by centuries of natural erosion—offers a unique and stunning aerial view, drawing visitors from around the world.

The crash occurred in the same region where another balloon-related incident had taken place earlier in the day. According to state-run Anadolu Agency, another hot air balloon from the same launch location in Ilhara Valley also made a hard landing. Twelve Indian tourists on board that flight suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, the report said.

A video from Ilhas News Agency showed the deflated balloon with its passenger basket lying on its side as emergency services attended to the injured. An investigation has been launched by local authorities to determine the exact cause of both crashes.

In 2022, two Spanish tourists were killed when their hot air balloon made a hard landing during a sightseeing tour in Cappadocia.

