Explained: How Russia’s Strategic Ties with Israel and Iran Could Position It as a Key Power Broker in the Middle East

Russia has long maintained a delicate diplomatic balance in the Middle East, cultivating strong economic, military, and political relationships with both Israel and Iran. However, Israel’s military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets over the weekend—resulting in the deaths of top Iranian generals and scientists—have placed Moscow in a seemingly uncomfortable position, according to a report published by The Associated Press. As Tehran responds with drone and missile attacks on Israel, Russia faces the challenge of managing its relationships with both parties while navigating global concerns over its actions.

At the same time, this situation may present an opportunity for Russia to position itself as a power broker in the region, potentially playing a central role in defusing the confrontation and shaping future diplomatic outcomes. Some Russian analysts cited by the AP suggest that the escalation could also divert global attention from Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which may ultimately serve its geopolitical interests.

Russian Condemnation of Israeli Strikes, but No Further Action

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a cautious approach in his handling of the crisis. Following Israel’s airstrikes, Putin spoke with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering his help to de-escalate the situation.

In his call with Pezeshkian, Putin condemned the Israeli strikes and extended condolences to the Iranian leadership while also reaffirming Russia’s role in offering potential solutions to the tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement condemning Israel’s actions, calling them “categorically unacceptable” and warning that “all the consequences of this provocation will fall on the Israeli leadership.” It urged both countries to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Despite this condemnation, Russia has not signalled any substantial move beyond offering political support to Iran, the report said. Moscow’s response has been focused on diplomatic efforts to mitigate the situation.

In a separate conversation, Putin also spoke with US President Donald Trump, discussing the Middle East crisis. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, noted that Russia is ready to mediate between the two sides and proposed potential steps to facilitate dialogue on the Iranian nuclear program, as reported by the AP.

Russia and Iran: A Complex Partnership

Russia’s relationship with Iran has evolved significantly since the Cold War. During the Soviet era, Moscow and Tehran were adversaries, with Iran’s Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi aligning with the US after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. However, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia quickly became an important partner for Iran, especially as Tehran faced increasing international sanctions.

By the 1990s, Russia emerged as a key supplier of arms and technology to Iran, and in 2013, it completed the construction of Iran’s first nuclear power plant at Bushehr. Russia’s role in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was instrumental in securing a landmark agreement that offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program. Moscow also voiced strong opposition when the US withdrew from the deal under President Trump’s administration.

In recent years, Russia and Iran have strengthened their ties, particularly in the context of the Syrian Civil War, where both countries provided military support to President Bashar al-Assad’s government. The two countries have deepened their strategic partnership, culminating in the signing of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty in January 2024, the report said.

Russia and Israel: Ties Despite Tensions

While Russia has built strong ties with Iran, it has simultaneously cultivated a robust relationship with Israel. According to the AP report, diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv were re-established in 1991, and they have steadily grown ever since. Russia and Israel maintain close political, economic, and cultural connections, with both countries cooperating on various issues, including developments in Syria.

However, these ties have been tested over time, particularly when a Russian reconnaissance aircraft was shot down by Syrian forces in 2018 during an Israeli airstrike. Despite this, the relationship has endured, and Putin has maintained warm personal ties with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Israel, for its part, has shown a degree of deference to Russian interests, particularly by avoiding the supply of weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Russia’s defense ties with Iran, including the supply of air defense systems like the S-300, have caused friction with Israel, but Moscow has been careful to avoid actions that could jeopardise its relationship with Tel Aviv. For instance, Russia has reportedly delayed the delivery of advanced Su-35 fighter jets to Iran.

The Strategic Gains for Russia Amid Regional Tensions

Moscow’s role in the ongoing Middle East tensions could yield both strategic and economic benefits. By maintaining good relations with both Israel and Iran, Russia is well-positioned to act as a power broker in any potential future negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, per the AP report. While the prospect of a deal seems uncertain following the Israeli strikes, some analysts cited by the agency suggest that Russia’s mediation offer could become a crucial element if talks resume.

From an economic perspective, the heightened tensions in the Middle East could have significant implications. The conflict has already led to a spike in global oil prices, which could benefit Russia’s economy, especially as its financial situation remains strained due to Western sanctions. The increase in oil prices would counter efforts by Ukraine and its allies to reduce Russian oil revenues, which are vital to Moscow’s war effort.

Some analysts in Moscow quoted by the publication argue that the escalating situation between Israel and Iran could divert global attention away from the war in Ukraine, potentially reducing Western support for Kyiv and giving Russia an opportunity to make military gains. Pro-Kremlin analyst Sergei Markov told AP, “The world’s attention to Ukraine will weaken,” while military analyst Ruslan Pukhov noted that “a war between Israel and Iran will help the Russian army’s success in Ukraine.”

