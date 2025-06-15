Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries

Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries

The conflict between Israel and Iran has evolved from diplomatic tensions into a series of military confrontations, including cyberattacks, airstrikes, and missile exchanges. The escalation of hostilities, particularly over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, has led to significant casualties and international concern. As of June 2025, the situation remains dire, with both nations continuing to engage in aggressive military actions.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 16:31:34 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Israel and Iran have a history of animosity, rooted in ideological differences, geopolitical rivalry, and, more recently, nuclear tensions. While the two countries have never fought a full-scale war, their hostilities have escalated in recent years. Here’s a detailed timeline of significant events in their decades-long conflict, as reported by The Associated Press.

Early Days of Conflict: Roots of Hostility

  • 1967—Iran Takes Possession of Tehran Research Reactor
    Under America’s “Atoms for Peace” program, Iran acquired the Tehran Research Reactor. At this time, Israel and Iran maintained a somewhat cordial relationship, with Iran being one of the few countries in the Middle East to recognise Israel.

  • 1979—The Islamic Revolution
    The Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution, leading to the rise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The US Embassy in Tehran was seized by militant students, and Israel was suddenly labelled as an enemy by Iran’s new theocratic regime.

Nuclear Developments: A New Focus of Conflict

  • August 2002Revelation of Iran’s Secret Nuclear Facility
    Western intelligence agencies, along with an Iranian opposition group, disclosed the existence of Iran’s covert Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, marking a turning point in the global concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

  • June 2003European Diplomacy Efforts
    Britain, France and Germany entered into negotiations with Iran in an attempt to curb the nation’s nuclear program.

  • October 2003Suspension of Uranium Enrichment
    Iran agreed to suspend uranium enrichment following international pressure, but the suspension was short-lived.

  • February 2006Iran Resumes Uranium Enrichment
    After the election of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran announced the resumption of uranium enrichment, a move that led to a breakdown in negotiations with European powers.

Escalating Cyber and Military Attacks

  • 2010—Stuxnet Virus Strikes
    A cyberattack, widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli operation, disrupted Iran’s nuclear centrifuges, significantly delaying its nuclear progress.

  • July 14, 2015The Nuclear Deal
    Iran and world powers, including the US, the EU and China, reached a historic agreement that curtailed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. This was seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

  • 2018—Israel Unveils Iran’s Nuclear Cover-Up
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Israel had obtained thousands of pages of documents showing Iran had concealed details about its nuclear program before signing the 2015 deal. Later that year, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement.

  • 2020—Increased Israeli Attacks
    Following the disintegration of the nuclear deal, Israel escalated its attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The year saw multiple cyberattacks, explosions, and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Military Strikes and Sabotage: Heightened Tensions

  • July 2020Explosion at Natanz Facility
    A mysterious explosion caused significant damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, which Iran blamed on Israel.

  • November 2020Assassination of Fakhrizadeh
    Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in a remote-controlled machine gun attack, widely attributed to Israeli intelligence operatives.

  • April 2021Israeli Cyberattack on Natanz
    A cyberattack caused a blackout at Iran’s Natanz facility, believed to be orchestrated by Israel. Iran subsequently accelerated its uranium enrichment.

  • June 2022Poisoning of Nuclear Scientists
    Iran accused Israel of poisoning two of its nuclear scientists, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Escalation Amid Regional Conflict: The Gaza War and Iranian Retaliation

  • Oct. 7, 2023Hamas Attack on Israel
    Hamas militants, supported by Iran, launched a devastating attack on Israel, reportedly killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. This marked the beginning of the most intense Israel-Hamas war to date.

  • Feb. 14, 2024Israeli Attack on Iranian Pipeline
    An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline triggered explosions, escalating the conflict.

  • April 1, 2024Israeli Airstrike on Iran’s Syrian Consulate
    Israel targetted Iran’s consulate in Syria, reportedly killing 16, including two Iranian generals. This marked one of the deadliest Israeli strikes on Iranian assets.

Direct Confrontation: Israel and Iran Clash

  • April 14, 2024Iran’s Missile Attack on Israel
    In retaliation for the airstrike in Syria, Iran launched a missile and drone barrage on Israel. While much of the assault was intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems, the incident marked a dramatic escalation in direct hostilities.

  • Sept. 27, 2024Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader
    In a major strike, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a key Iranian ally. Hezbollah, formed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, has long been a tool for Iran to exert influence in Lebanon.

Full-Scale War: Open Israeli Attacks on Iran

  • Oct. 26, 2024Israel Strikes Iran’s Missile Sites
    For the first time, Israel openly attacked Iranian military sites, targeting air defense systems and missile facilities, signalling a new phase in the conflict.

  • April 30, 2025Execution of Mossad Informant
    Iran executed a man accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, allegedly involved in the killing of an Iranian military commander, Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, in 2022.

2025: A New Chapter in Hostilities

  • June 13, 2025Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear and Military Infrastructure
    Israel launched a massive attack on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, deploying warplanes and drones to strike key facilities and kill top Iranian scientists and generals.

  • June 14, 2025Israel Expands Airstrikes
    Israel broadened its airstrikes to target Iran’s energy industry, while Iranian missile and drone attacks continued to strike Israeli targets.

  • June 15, 2025Continued Airstrikes and Broken Talks
    Israel’s airstrikes on Iran escalated for a third consecutive day, targeting critical infrastructure. Planned negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program in Oman stand cancelled.

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis and Trump’s Tariffs Loom Over Discussions as World Leaders Gather For G7 Summit in Canada 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?