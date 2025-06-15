Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries

Israel and Iran have a history of animosity, rooted in ideological differences, geopolitical rivalry, and, more recently, nuclear tensions. While the two countries have never fought a full-scale war, their hostilities have escalated in recent years. Here’s a detailed timeline of significant events in their decades-long conflict, as reported by The Associated Press.
Early Days of Conflict: Roots of Hostility
1967—Iran Takes Possession of Tehran Research Reactor
Under America’s “Atoms for Peace” program, Iran acquired the Tehran Research Reactor. At this time, Israel and Iran maintained a somewhat cordial relationship, with Iran being one of the few countries in the Middle East to recognise Israel.
1979—The Islamic Revolution
The Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution, leading to the rise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The US Embassy in Tehran was seized by militant students, and Israel was suddenly labelled as an enemy by Iran’s new theocratic regime.
Nuclear Developments: A New Focus of Conflict
August 2002 — Revelation of Iran’s Secret Nuclear Facility
Western intelligence agencies, along with an Iranian opposition group, disclosed the existence of Iran’s covert Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, marking a turning point in the global concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
June 2003 — European Diplomacy Efforts
Britain, France and Germany entered into negotiations with Iran in an attempt to curb the nation’s nuclear program.
October 2003 — Suspension of Uranium Enrichment
Iran agreed to suspend uranium enrichment following international pressure, but the suspension was short-lived.
February 2006 — Iran Resumes Uranium Enrichment
After the election of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran announced the resumption of uranium enrichment, a move that led to a breakdown in negotiations with European powers.
Escalating Cyber and Military Attacks
2010—Stuxnet Virus Strikes
A cyberattack, widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli operation, disrupted Iran’s nuclear centrifuges, significantly delaying its nuclear progress.
July 14, 2015 — The Nuclear Deal
Iran and world powers, including the US, the EU and China, reached a historic agreement that curtailed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. This was seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough.
2018—Israel Unveils Iran’s Nuclear Cover-Up
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Israel had obtained thousands of pages of documents showing Iran had concealed details about its nuclear program before signing the 2015 deal. Later that year, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement.
2020—Increased Israeli Attacks
Following the disintegration of the nuclear deal, Israel escalated its attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The year saw multiple cyberattacks, explosions, and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Military Strikes and Sabotage: Heightened Tensions
July 2020 — Explosion at Natanz Facility
A mysterious explosion caused significant damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, which Iran blamed on Israel.
November 2020 — Assassination of Fakhrizadeh
Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in a remote-controlled machine gun attack, widely attributed to Israeli intelligence operatives.
April 2021 — Israeli Cyberattack on Natanz
A cyberattack caused a blackout at Iran’s Natanz facility, believed to be orchestrated by Israel. Iran subsequently accelerated its uranium enrichment.
June 2022 — Poisoning of Nuclear Scientists
Iran accused Israel of poisoning two of its nuclear scientists, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.
Escalation Amid Regional Conflict: The Gaza War and Iranian Retaliation
Oct. 7, 2023 — Hamas Attack on Israel
Hamas militants, supported by Iran, launched a devastating attack on Israel, reportedly killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. This marked the beginning of the most intense Israel-Hamas war to date.
Feb. 14, 2024 — Israeli Attack on Iranian Pipeline
An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline triggered explosions, escalating the conflict.
April 1, 2024 — Israeli Airstrike on Iran’s Syrian Consulate
Israel targetted Iran’s consulate in Syria, reportedly killing 16, including two Iranian generals. This marked one of the deadliest Israeli strikes on Iranian assets.
Direct Confrontation: Israel and Iran Clash
April 14, 2024 — Iran’s Missile Attack on Israel
In retaliation for the airstrike in Syria, Iran launched a missile and drone barrage on Israel. While much of the assault was intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems, the incident marked a dramatic escalation in direct hostilities.
Sept. 27, 2024 — Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader
In a major strike, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a key Iranian ally. Hezbollah, formed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, has long been a tool for Iran to exert influence in Lebanon.
Full-Scale War: Open Israeli Attacks on Iran
Oct. 26, 2024 — Israel Strikes Iran’s Missile Sites
For the first time, Israel openly attacked Iranian military sites, targeting air defense systems and missile facilities, signalling a new phase in the conflict.
April 30, 2025 — Execution of Mossad Informant
Iran executed a man accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, allegedly involved in the killing of an Iranian military commander, Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, in 2022.
2025: A New Chapter in Hostilities
June 13, 2025 — Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear and Military Infrastructure
Israel launched a massive attack on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, deploying warplanes and drones to strike key facilities and kill top Iranian scientists and generals.
June 14, 2025 — Israel Expands Airstrikes
Israel broadened its airstrikes to target Iran’s energy industry, while Iranian missile and drone attacks continued to strike Israeli targets.
June 15, 2025 — Continued Airstrikes and Broken Talks
Israel’s airstrikes on Iran escalated for a third consecutive day, targeting critical infrastructure. Planned negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program in Oman stand cancelled.
