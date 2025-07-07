Live Tv
Home > World > How China Tried To Sabotage Rafale Deals Worldwide After India’s Operation Sindoor, French Intelligence Reveals

How China Tried To Sabotage Rafale Deals Worldwide After India’s Operation Sindoor, French Intelligence Reveals

French military and intelligence officials have uncovered a global disinformation campaign led by Chinese embassy defence attachés to undermine the combat reputation of France’s Rafale jets. Following the India-Pakistan clashes in May, China reportedly pressured countries, including Indonesia, to reconsider Rafale purchases while promoting its own aircraft. France calls the campaign a targeted effort to damage its strategic military image and industry credibility.

China reportedly led a global campaign to discredit France’s Rafale jets after India-Pakistan clashes, says French intelligence.
China reportedly led a global campaign to discredit France’s Rafale jets after India-Pakistan clashes, says French intelligence. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 10:11:48 IST

French military and intelligence officials have reported that China deployed its embassy defence attachés worldwide to actively sow doubts about the combat performance of Rafale jets after the recent clashes between India and Pakistan in May.

China Tried To Sabatoge Rafale Deals, French Intelligence

According to French intelligence findings shared with The Associated Press by an anonymous French military official, Chinese defence attachés stationed in foreign embassies led efforts to discourage countries that already ordered Rafales, particularly Indonesia, from purchasing more, while encouraging potential buyers to opt for Chinese-made aircraft.

These embassy officers reportedly held meetings with security and defence officials from various countries, advancing the narrative that the Rafale performed poorly in air combat and promoting Chinese military equipment as superior. The intelligence service learned of these meetings through the countries approached.

Also Read: China Accused of Mass Rape, Organ Harvesting And Cultural Erasure Of Uyghurs

China Led Disinformation Campaign Against Rafale Backed By Pakistan

French officials revealed a widespread online disinformation campaign allegedly backed by Pakistan and China. This campaign included viral social media posts, manipulated images of supposed Rafale debris, AI-generated content, and video-game style depictions simulating Rafale combat failures.

French researchers tracking online disinformation noted that more than 1,000 newly created social media accounts appeared as the India-Pakistan clashes began, pushing narratives of Chinese technological superiority. However, French military officials have not found direct evidence linking this online activity to the Chinese government.

China Responds To The Allegations

China’s Ministry of National Defense dismissed the allegations as “pure groundless rumours and slander,” while speaking to AP adding that China “has consistently maintained a prudent and responsible approach to military exports” and plays “a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability.”

France’s Defence Ministry described the Rafale as the target of “a vast campaign of disinformation” aimed at promoting the “superiority of alternative equipment, notably of Chinese design.”

They added, “The Rafale was not randomly targeted. It is a highly capable fighter jet, exported abroad and deployed in a high-visibility theatre. The Rafale was also targeted because it represents a strategic French offering. By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine the credibility of France and its defence industrial and technological base.”

The Ministry concluded that the disinformation campaign was not just about the aircraft itself but aimed at damaging “a national image of strategic autonomy, industrial reliability, and solid partnerships.”

Also Read: PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism

