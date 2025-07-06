Live Tv
Home > World > PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism

PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism

At the BRICS Peace and Security session, PM Modi called terrorism the biggest threat to humanity, citing the Pahalgam attack as a blow to India’s soul. He urged nations to act decisively, with no double standards or silence in the face of terror.

PM Modi addresses BRICS Peace and Security session, calls Pahalgam terror attack a blow to humanity.
PM Modi addresses BRICS Peace and Security session, calls Pahalgam terror attack a blow to humanity. (Photo credit: Narendra Modi X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 00:25:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a powerful speech at the BRICS Session on Peace and Security today. He called terrorism as the biggest threat that humanity is facing and referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack as a direct attack on India’s identity and dignity.

PM Modi said, “Terrorism is the biggest challenge humanity is currently facing. The cowardly and brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 was not only a setback for India, but for all of humanity.”

PM Modi condemned terrorism

He also urged the global community, particularly BRICS nations in order to adopt a principled stance against terrorism. “Condemning terrorism must not be selective or driven by convenience. If we hesitate or differentiate based on geography or political considerations, we betray the very essence of humanity,” Modi clarified.

Stressing on India’s agony, he acknowledged friendly countries for their support to India in its hour of urgency. Modi has made it clear that staying silent or turning a blind eye to terrorism, whether for political advantage or personal reasons can never be justified at any point. “There should be no dichotomy between our words and action on terrorism,” he added. Modi gave a hint at greater accountability and sharper international sanctions on terror networks and sponsors.

PM Modi spoke about humanitarian emergencies

Prime Minister Modi also referred to international conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, specifically the one in Gaza. We have to move forward together.” Modi said.

“India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. There is no place for war and violence for us. India supports every effort that takes the world away from division and conflict and leads it towards dialogue, cooperation, and coordination and increases solidarity and trust,” he added.

Tags: PM Modi at BRICS
PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
