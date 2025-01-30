Home
How Does Starlink Work? Internet Speed, Pricing And More

Elon Musk’s Starlink is one step closer to launching in India after accepting key government conditions for its satellite broadband license. However, regulatory hurdles remain as authorities review its request for conditional relaxations.

How Does Starlink Work? Internet Speed, Pricing And More

Elon Musk’s Starlink is one step closer to launching in India after accepting key government conditions for its satellite broadband license.


Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has formally accepted the key conditions set by the government to secure a license for launching satellite broadband services in the country, according to sources.

As part of the regulatory requirements, Starlink has agreed to comply with the government’s security and data storage guidelines. These mandates require the company to store all user data within the country and ensure the ability to facilitate data interception by intelligence agencies when necessary. Such compliance is a prerequisite for obtaining a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), sources confirmed.

Request for Conditional Relaxation

In a recent letter to the DoT, Starlink has also sought relaxation on some conditions, proposing to adhere to them gradually after securing its application approval. The company’s submission is currently under review by the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies.

Despite this, the government has maintained a firm stance, emphasizing that it will not relax any regulatory norms for global players such as Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper. However, following Starlink’s formal submission, authorities have not requested further clarifications, indicating progress in the approval process.

Understanding Starlink Technology and Unique Features

Owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet across more than 100 countries and territories. Unlike traditional broadband services constrained by geographical and topographical limitations, Starlink operates through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, enabling connectivity even in the most remote regions.

Starlink differentiates itself from conventional satellite internet providers by using thousands of small satellites that communicate with one another to ensure low-latency, high-speed internet. Instead of relying on cable infrastructure, Starlink employs radio signals to transmit data between satellites and users on the ground.

SpaceX has already deployed thousands of these satellites and aims to expand the constellation to around 42,000, significantly improving connectivity and reducing latency.

How Starlink Stands Out from Competitors

While companies such as Viasat, HughesNet, and Amazon’s Kuiper have been offering satellite internet for years, Starlink’s technology provides a distinct advantage. Instead of relying on a limited number of large satellites, it utilizes a vast network of smaller satellites equipped with laser communication, reducing dependence on ground-based stations.

Starlink offers a plug-and-play solution that enables easy setup, even in isolated areas. In the U.S., installation kits are available through major retailers such as Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, among others. The installation process is simple: users only need to point the device at the sky and plug it in. For assistance, the Starlink app provides guidance on finding the optimal location for installation.

Internet Speeds and Performance

Although Starlink’s internet speeds do not match those of fiber or cable-based broadband, it remains a viable option for areas with limited or no connectivity. Previously, speeds peaked at approximately 150 Mbps. However, as the satellite network expands, Starlink has demonstrated speeds of up to 264 Mbps in some regions, as showcased in a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The speed of service varies by location, with remote areas typically experiencing lower speeds compared to well-connected regions. Users can check Starlink’s website for real-time data on internet performance across different locations.

Pricing and Subscription Plans

Starlink offers multiple hardware options tailored to different user needs. The pricing structure is as follows:

Standard Kit: $349 (one-time hardware cost) with a monthly data subscription of $120.

Starlink Mini Kit: $599 for the hardware. Users can choose between a $50 monthly plan with 50GB of data or an unlimited data plan for $165 per month.

Maritime Plan: Designed for boats, this plan requires a $2,500 hardware investment. Accessories like a pipe adaptor and Gen 3 Wi-Fi router cost $120 and $199, respectively. Subscription options include a $250 monthly plan with 50GB of data or a $1,000 monthly plan with 1TB of data.

For users looking for a more affordable solution, the Standard Kit can also be used on stationary boats.

Starlink Flexible Subscription Model

Unlike traditional internet service providers, Starlink does not enforce long-term contracts. Users have the flexibility to pause and resume their subscriptions based on their needs. The company also offers a 30-day free trial with a full refund policy if users are not satisfied with the service.

Starlink is currently available in most of North America, South America, Australia, and parts of Europe. However, its availability in China remains uncertain.

Also Read: How Much Will Starlink Cost In India? Here’s When It Debuts As Elon Musk Agrees To Conditions To Obtain License

Elon Musk Starlink

