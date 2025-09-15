How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?
How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?

How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?

India’s gold reserves significantly outsize Pakistan’s, with approximately 880 tonnes as of 2025 versus Pakistan’s 64.7 tonnes. India ranks among the top global gold holders, actively increasing reserves to bolster economic stability. Pakistan's smaller reserves reflect different economic capacities and priorities. India’s large gold holdings, including vast private assets worth $2.4 trillion, contribute to its financial strength and currency security. Pakistan maintains stable but modest reserves, highlighting economic differences between the two neighboring nations.

How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 15, 2025 20:00:11 IST

India and Pakistan differ significantly in their gold reserves as of 2025. India has somewhere around 880 tonnes of gold, placing it among the world’s largest holders of gold reserves. Such a huge reserve is a necessary asset that maintains economic stability in India and acts as an advisable hedge against currency fluctuations. India has actively raised its reserves in the recent past, meanwhile attesting to sound economic management and the intent to lay emphasis on securing monetary assets, or on the money itself. 

Pakistan’s Limited Gold Holdings

On the other hand, the gold reserves of Pakistan remain very low, somewhere about 64.7 tonnes. There is no indication that Pakistan would be increasing its gold reserves as quickly as India. The smaller reserve is reflective of Pakistan’s limited capacity to accumulate such assets, which also points to contrasting economic scales and priorities existing between the two countries. 

The Role of Private Gold in India

India’s big reserve complements an even bigger private gold holdings estimated at 25,000 tonnes, valued at around $2.4 trillion. A mixture of reserves and private holdings is, thus, a major engine driving India’s overall financial strength. With its much smaller economy and gold reserve, Pakistan faces difficulties in attempting to rival India’s gold for economic security.

Economic Impact of the Gold Gap

Gold reserves have thus become a metaphor describing the economic disparity existing between the two nations, with India continuously investing in gold assets while Pakistan’s reserve remained worthless by contrast.

Gold as a Symbol of Economic Disparity

The disparity is a key consideration in the currency stability and financial resilience of each country, threatened by global economic uncertainties.

