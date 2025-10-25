LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

Ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou detailed in an interview that Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden managed a daring escape from US forces in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, dressed as a woman.

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex-CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind's Escape (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex-CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind's Escape (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 25, 2025 13:39:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou recently detailed in an interview that Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden managed a daring escape from US forces in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, dressed as a woman.

Kiriakou, who was the chief of counterterrorism operations and stationed in Pakistan during that period, recounted the events leading up to the legendary terrorist’s flight.

Bin Laden, branded the most-wanted terrorist by Washington, was tracked by the US military all the way to Afghanistan. The American forces spent nearly a month building a foothold in the region before launching attacks to flush out the terrorist network.

You Might Be Interested In

“Then we began attacking known Al Qaeda sites. Again, mostly in the Pashto areas of southern and eastern Afghanistan. We believed in October of 2001 that we had Osama bin Laden and the Al Qaeda leadership cornered at Tora Bora,” Kiriakou told the media.

Bin Laden Disguised As A Woman To Evade Capture

Despite being cornered, Bin Laden executed a clever escape plan. Kiriakou explained that the US military’s translator—secretly working for Al Qaeda—convinced Central Command to let women and children evacuate first, which created the perfect cover for the terrorist to flee.

“The translator convinced General Franks to approve this idea. What ended up happening was bin Laden dressed as a woman, and he escaped under the cover of darkness in the back of a pickup truck into Pakistan,” Kiriakou said. This allowed Bin Laden and other Al Qaeda operatives to slip past US forces undetected, continuing their operations from Pakistan for nearly a decade.

By May 2011, US Special Forces finally tracked Bin Laden to Abbottabad in northern Pakistan, where he was killed during a raid on his safe house.

When asked about Pakistan’s stance on the killing, Kiriakou noted that then-President Pervez Musharraf had already handed full control of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal to the US in exchange for “millions and millions and millions of dollars in aid.”

ALSO READ: Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: al-qaedaJohn KiriakouNine Eleven AttackOsama Bin LadenOsama Bin Laden Escape

RELATED News

Primeira Liga Top Scorers

Trae Young wants Hawks to emulate Thunder's formula

Reuters Sports News Summary

LPGA Tour-Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Scores

BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Unit And Facebook Have Jointly Committed An Initial Investment Of 8.55  Billion Rupees Towards JV Agreement

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Akil Khan? Accused In Australian Women’s Cricket Team Molestation Case Arrested In Indore

Virat Kohli’s Single Sparks Loudest Cheer Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Son Planning To Quit Bollywood After Just Two Movies? Ibrahim Ali Khan Says, ‘They Were All Waiting For…’

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Australian Women Cricketers Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested

Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

What is a brain aneurysm – as Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Loses Its Shine, Here Are 5 Reasons Prices Are Falling, Is It the Right Time to Buy?

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape
How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape
How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape
How Osama Bin Laden Outsmarted The US? Ex CIA Officer Reveals Mastermind’s Escape

QUICK LINKS