Home > World > Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital

Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital

An Indian national working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Singapore has been sentenced to 1 year and 2 months in jail and 2 strokes of the cane for molesting a male visitor under the guise of 'disinfection'.

Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)
Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital (Pic Credits: Rawpixel)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 25, 2025 12:24:45 IST

Indian Nurse Jailed, Caned For Molesting Male Visitor At Singapore Hospital

An Indian national working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Singapore has been sentenced to one year and two months in jail and 2 strokes of the cane for molesting a male visitor under the guise of ‘disinfection’.

According to the sources, 34-year-old Elipe Siva Nagu, who was employed at Raffles Hospital, pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation. The incident took place in June this year and led to his immediate suspension from nursing duties following the offence.

Molestation Under The Pretext Of ‘Disinfection’

Court documents revealed that the incident occurred on June 18 at Raffles Hospital, located along North Bridge Road. Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Eugene Phua told the court that the victim was visiting his grandfather, who had been admitted to the hospital.

At about 7:30 p.m., the victim entered a patient’s toilet. Elipe then looked inside while the visitor was using it. Pretending that he wanted to ‘disinfect’ the victim, Elipe applied soap on his hand and molested him, said DPP Phua.

The victim, caught off guard, stood still in shock and did not react immediately. Later, he returned quietly to his grandfather’s bedside, still reeling from the incident.

Furthermore, the court heard that the molestation left the victim traumatized and suffering from flashbacks of the encounter. 

Case Insights

The case was reported to authorities on June 21, and Elipe was arrested two days later. He was subsequently charged and remanded.

A day prior, during the sentencing, the judge imposed one year and two months of imprisonment and two strokes of the cane.

The hospital confirmed that Elipe had been suspended from his duties immediately after the incident came to light.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:01 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
