Maharashtra Woman Doctor Sampada Munde Commits Suicide, Writes Note On Hand Accusing Cops Of Rape

A woman doctor, identified as Dr. Sampada Munde, allegedly died by suicide at Phaltan sub-district hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district. She reportedly wrote a suicide note on her hand, accusing a police officer of mental harassment. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case, while the medical community has expressed deep shock over her death.

Pic credit: X
Pic credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:52:24 IST

A woman doctor allegedly died by suicide at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Thursday. The incident occurred at Phaltan sub-district hospital, where the deceased, identified as Dr. Sampada Munde, reportedly left a suicide note written on her hand.

The message mentioned the name of a police officer, whom she accused of mental harassment. According to initial reports, the doctor was under severe stress due to a dispute involving the police and the health department.

Police-Health Department Dispute Under Scanner

Officials said Dr. Munde had been facing mental pressure for the past few months. She was recently accused by the Phaltan Rural Police of “obstructing a medical investigation,” following which a departmental inquiry was initiated against her.

A special committee was also formed under the orders of the Satara District Surgeon. Sources revealed that Dr. Munde had complained in writing to senior police officers, claiming she was being treated unfairly and warning that she might take an extreme step if the situation continued.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and recovered the body from a hotel in Phaltan town. Preliminary reports suggest that Dr. Munde hanged herself in her hotel room late Wednesday night. Her body was sent for postmortem, and police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Officials confirmed that all individuals named in the suicide note have been identified, and questioning has begun. The case is now being examined from every possible angle to determine the actual cause of her death.

Medical Fraternity Expresses Deep Shock

The tragic death of Dr. Sampada Munde has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s medical community. Several doctors’ associations have expressed grief and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

Many have raised concerns about the growing pressure and lack of support for medical professionals in government hospitals. The associations urged the authorities to ensure a safe and non-hostile work environment for healthcare workers across the state.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:55 PM IST
