Home > World > Thailand Mourns: Queen Sirikit, Beloved Former Queen of Thailand and Mother of the Reigning Monarch, Dies at 93

Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passed away at the age of 93 in Bangkok, due to severe blood infection. Known for her humanitarian work and her devotion to towards Thai people, her death is truly the end of a royal era.

Former Queen Sirikit of Thailand died at the age of 93 in Bangkok. She dedicated her life to public service and the welfare of her people. She was a largely cherished figure in Thai history, and her death is a true shocker for the people. (Image Credit: X @Kyudo_Bluebell)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 25, 2025 11:45:40 IST

Thailand’s Queen  Mother Sirikit passed away on Friday, at the age of 93. According to the Royal Household Bureau, she died in the hospital in Bangkok. For a long time, she was suffering from a blood infection; despite all the treatments, her condition was not improving. 

Ever since her husband, King Bhumibol, passed away in 2016, he has been absent from public life. 

Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara’s Early Life

Sirikit Kitiyakara, former queen of Thailand and mother of the reigning monarch, was born in a rich and well-off family in Bangkok on August 12, 1931. Both of her parents were related to the royal families of the current Chakri dynasty. 

She did her schooling during wartime Bangkok, under the constant fear of Allied air raids. After World War II, she moved to France with her father, where he worked as an ambassador.

At a young age of 16, she met Thailand’s newly crowned king in Paris, where she was studying music and language. What blossomed their friendship was Bhumibol, the crowned king’s accident, for which she moved to Switzerland, where he was studying to take care of his health. The king then fell in love with her poetry and created a classic waltz, namely called “I Dream of You.”

They got married in 1950, and the same year, they both vowed to “reign the righteous for the benefit and happiness of the Siamese (Thai) people.” 

Her Notable Works

After vowing to work for the benefit and happiness of the Siamese (Thai) people, she supervised many royal projects to help the needy people. She was also advocating to preserve traditional craft-making and was a great environmentalist. She was loved and adored by many, and her sudden death came as a shock to her people. 

Because of her hard work and good heart, elderly people called her their “Daughter” and her birthday was celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand. 

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:45 AM IST
Tags: Bangkok newsChakri dynastyKing Bhumibol AdulyadejKing Maha VajiralongkornQueen SirikitQueen Sirikit legacyThai monarchyThai royal familyThailand Queen MotherThailand royal obituary

