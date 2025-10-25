Who Is Jimmy Lai? Trump Voices Support For Jailed Hong Kong Media Tycoon Amid High-Stakes Trial

Who Is Jimmy Lai?

Jimmy Lai’s life is the kind of story that feels straight out of a movie. He was born in mainland China, he arrived in then-British Hong Kong as a child in the 1950s with almost nothing in his hands.

With high determination, grit, and a little risk-taking, he built a business empire spanning fashion and media.

This media tycoon has not only made headliens but been one. His most famous venture, Apple Daily, wasn’t just a newspaper, it became a megaphone for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, boldly challenging the Chinese Communist Party when many others stayed quiet.

But what really sets Jimmy Lai apart is this story is his courage.

As even after Beijing took control of Hong Kong in 1997, he continued supporting activists and funding campaigns that spoke truth to power. Today, he’s more than just a businessman, he’s a symbol of press freedom and resilience, a reminder that standing up for your beliefs often comes with a steep price, yet leaves a lasting legacy.