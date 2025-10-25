LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Jimmy Lai? Trump Voices Support For Jailed Hong Kong Media Tycoon Amid High-Stakes Trial

Who Is Jimmy Lai? Trump Voices Support For Jailed Hong Kong Media Tycoon Amid High-Stakes Trial

US President Donald Trump supports jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist facing life-altering charges. His case highlights press freedom struggles and Beijing’s crackdown on dissent.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 25, 2025 10:56:05 IST

President Donald Trump Calls for Jimmy Lai’s Release

In turns and twists, The US President Donald Trump has extended his voice and support for Jimmy Lai, the jailed Hong Kong media tycoon, saying he wants to see him released, according to Reuters.

Jimmy Lai, known for speaking out against the Chinese government, has been in prison since August 2020. His arrest under Hong Kong’s national security law shocked many and drew international attention.

President Donald Trump’s comments put the spotlight back on Jimmy Lai’s case, reminding the world of the risks faced by those who challenge powerful authorities. For many, Jimmy Lai is more than a businessman, he is celebrated as a symbol of press freedom and the fight for democracy.

Why Was Jimmy Lai Arrested?

After Donald Trump’s statements, the curiosity has raisen. Jimmy Lai’s arrest has many traps yet to be unfolded. Here are the charges he has been facing.  

  • Jimmy Lai is facing two serious charges of “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” under Hong Kong’s national security law.
  • This law was introduced by Beijing after the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which shook the city and sometimes turned violent.
  • The charges are linked to Lai’s pro-democracy activism and his now-closed newspaper, Apple Daily, which was openly critical of the Chinese government.
  • Prosecutors allege he encouraged anti-government protests and even urged foreign nations to sanction Hong Kong and China.
  • The trial, which started in December 2023, reached a key stage in August 2025 when judges wrapped up evidence and arguments.
  • Judge Esther Toh told the court: “We will inform the parties in good time” about the verdict, suspense anyone?
  • Lai’s defence revealed he battled heart palpitations and nearly collapsed during hearings, yet he bravely continued attending with medication and monitoring.
  • He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including publishing “seditious material.”
  • If found guilty, Lai could face a life sentence, making this one of Hong Kong’s most high-stakes trials in years.

Who Is Jimmy Lai?

Jimmy Lai’s life is the kind of story that feels straight out of a movie. He was born in mainland China, he arrived in then-British Hong Kong as a child in the 1950s with almost nothing in his hands.

With high determination, grit, and a little risk-taking, he built a business empire spanning fashion and media.

This media tycoon has not only made headliens but been one. His most famous venture, Apple Daily, wasn’t just a newspaper, it became a megaphone for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, boldly challenging the Chinese Communist Party when many others stayed quiet.

But what really sets Jimmy Lai apart is this story is his courage.

As even after Beijing took control of Hong Kong in 1997, he continued supporting activists and funding campaigns that spoke truth to power. Today, he’s more than just a businessman, he’s a symbol of press freedom and resilience, a reminder that standing up for your beliefs often comes with a steep price, yet leaves a lasting legacy.

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in the UK, noted that Lai’s activism made him a likely target for legal action.
“From Beijing’s perspective, Jimmy Lai stands out as he is the highest profile and [most] persistent tycoon who used his fortune to support the democracy movement in Hong Kong, and thus challenges the authority of the CCP. To them, this makes Lai a traitor who must be severely punished,” Al-Jazeera quoted Tsang as saying, adding that the Chinese authorities consider Lai must be rebuked in a “high-profile way to scare others from following the same path”.

Hong Kong Government’s Stance

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government stated that Lai’s case is being “handled strictly on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law”, and described criticism of the trial as a “smear campaign”. The authorities have also cautioned that commenting on the case could be regarded as “an attempt to interfere with the court to exercise judicial power independently” and could “constitute perverting the court of justice.”

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 10:38 AM IST
