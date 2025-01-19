Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
How $TRUMP Coin Added $7 Billion To Donald Trump’s Wealth Overnight

Discover how the launch of $TRUMP meme coin added $7 billion to Donald Trump's wealth overnight. Explore the rise of the coin, its ties to Trump’s family business, and the potential future of the $TRUMP token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

How $TRUMP Coin Added $7 Billion To Donald Trump’s Wealth Overnight

In a stunning turn of events, Donald Trump’s wealth saw an immediate boost of $7.18 billion overnight, thanks to the launch of the $TRUMP meme coin. Here’s a breakdown of how this happened and the growing hype around it.

The $TRUMP Coin Surge

On January 18, 2025, the official social media channels of Donald Trump dropped a surprise announcement about a new “official meme” coin, the $TRUMP token. Initially, many thought the posts were the result of a hack. However, as more details emerged and linked websites traced back to Trump’s businesses, excitement quickly spread.

As of January 19, 11:25 AM IST, the $TRUMP coin surged to $36 per token, reaching a market capitalization of a staggering $7.18 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This growth represents an incredible 1,000% rise since the coin’s launch.

The Role of Eric Trump and World Liberty Financial

Eric Trump, on January 18, confirmed the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating his excitement about the $TRUMP coin’s success and its potential to revolutionize the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Junior, launched World Liberty Financial in September 2024. This platform focuses on the DeFi sector, a space in cryptocurrency that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries.

Projected $24 Billion Windfall by 2028

Currently, the $TRUMP coin is bringing in $7 billion for Trump’s linked businesses, with experts predicting the coin’s total worth could reach $24 billion by 2028. This projection accounts for coins that have yet to be released. According to reports, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company managing the coin’s launch, has already issued 200 million $TRUMP coins, with plans to release another 800 million over the next three years.

What’s Behind the $TRUMP Coin?

Though the coin’s website disclaims that $TRUMP tokens are not investment opportunities, they are rapidly gaining traction among crypto enthusiasts. Meme coins like $TRUMP are often tied to popular figures or viral internet trends, making them an attractive, albeit speculative, trading asset.

While $TRUMP may not have any direct economic or transactional value, the popularity of its launch has drawn in crypto fans looking to capitalize on the buzz surrounding the coin.

Trump’s Growing Crypto Empire

This sudden surge in the value of the $TRUMP meme coin is just the latest chapter in the growing intersection of cryptocurrency and mainstream business. As Trump continues to make waves in the crypto space, the $TRUMP token could become a major player in the ever-evolving digital currency landscape.

ALSO READ: Why CapCut, The TikTok-Linked App, Was Banned In the United States

Filed under

$TRUMP meme coin donald trump

