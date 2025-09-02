LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

The meeting between Putin, Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping was filled with gestures, laughs, handshakes, and hugs. Many experts saw this was a clear message to Washington.

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping at SCO Summit 2025. (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping at SCO Summit 2025. (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 2, 2025 09:01:35 IST

A private car ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be as unique as US President Donald Trump once believed. Putin shared his limousine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This moment at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China made global headlines.

The meeting between Putin, Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping was filled with gestures, laughs, handshakes, and hugs. Many experts saw this was a clear message to Washington.

For weeks, tensions between the US and these three countries have been rising. India has been hit with higher US tariffs for purchasing Russian oil, China is locked in disputes with Washington over trade and also Taiwan, and Russia continues to face criticism due to the Ukraine war.

Russian media reported that PM Modi and Putin spent nearly an hour together in the car before heading into talks. PM Modi reprotedly told Putin their meetings were always “memorable,” while Putin described PM Modi as his “dear friend.” The Russian leader emphasised the “trusting” ties between Moscow and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Trump called the US-India relationship “a totally one-sided disaster.” He criticised India for relying heavily on Russian energy and defence imports while buying “very little” from the US. Trump added that although India had now offered to cut tariffs on US goods, “it’s getting late.”

Experts say the optics of Tianjin show that Trump’s hopes of building a strong personal bond with Putin are being overshadowed by Russia’s growing ties with India and China. 

Xi also used the summit to push his idea of a “Global Governance Initiative,” while warning against “hegemonism.” 

Notably, this was PM Modi’s first China visit in seven years.

Despite differences, the Tianjin summit may have sent one clear message: India, Russia, and China are willing to show solidarity in the face of US pressure.

ALSO READ: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Issues Big Statement On Trade Talks With India: ‘Two Great Countries Will…’

Tags: chinadonald trumppm modi’russiaSCO Summit 2025vladimir putin

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?
Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?
Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?
Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

QUICK LINKS