Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

A private car ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be as unique as US President Donald Trump once believed. Putin shared his limousine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This moment at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China made global headlines.

The meeting between Putin, Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping was filled with gestures, laughs, handshakes, and hugs. Many experts saw this was a clear message to Washington.

For weeks, tensions between the US and these three countries have been rising. India has been hit with higher US tariffs for purchasing Russian oil, China is locked in disputes with Washington over trade and also Taiwan, and Russia continues to face criticism due to the Ukraine war.

Russian media reported that PM Modi and Putin spent nearly an hour together in the car before heading into talks. PM Modi reprotedly told Putin their meetings were always “memorable,” while Putin described PM Modi as his “dear friend.” The Russian leader emphasised the “trusting” ties between Moscow and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Trump called the US-India relationship “a totally one-sided disaster.” He criticised India for relying heavily on Russian energy and defence imports while buying “very little” from the US. Trump added that although India had now offered to cut tariffs on US goods, “it’s getting late.”

Experts say the optics of Tianjin show that Trump’s hopes of building a strong personal bond with Putin are being overshadowed by Russia’s growing ties with India and China.

Xi also used the summit to push his idea of a “Global Governance Initiative,” while warning against “hegemonism.”

Notably, this was PM Modi’s first China visit in seven years.

Despite differences, the Tianjin summit may have sent one clear message: India, Russia, and China are willing to show solidarity in the face of US pressure.

