Hunger, Dehydration Kills Over 100 Miners in South Africa’s Stilfontein Gold Mine After Authorities Cut Off Supplies

A rescue operation is underway at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa's North West province, where at least 109 miners have tragically died after being trapped underground. Authorities had cut off vital supplies in an attempt to crack down on illegal mining, with survivors fearing for their lives amidst deteriorating conditions.

The South African government has initiated a rescue operation at an abandoned Stilfontein gold mine in the North West province, where at least 109 men have tragically lost their lives. The miners were trapped after local authorities cut off crucial supplies in an attempt to crack down on illegal mining activities in the country.

Rescue Efforts Underway

As of Wednesday, South African police confirmed that at least 51 bodies and 106 survivors had been retrieved from the Stilfontein gold mine, located approximately 97 miles (156 kilometers) southwest of Johannesburg. However, many more miners are feared to be trapped underground. The total number of individuals in the mine remains uncertain, though Meshack Mbangula, head of the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA), earlier estimated that up to 500 people could be stranded.

Mbangula shared with agencies on Tuesday that the miners may have died due to hunger and dehydration, as conditions inside the mine continue to deteriorate. The shafts, some several kilometers deep, have become increasingly hazardous.

Disturbing Footage From Stilfontein Gold Mine

A video shared by Mbangula shows disturbing scenes inside the Stilfontein gold mine. It depicts multiple bodies wrapped in plastic, with emaciated men in the background, their bones and ribs clearly visible. One miner, speaking in Zulu, pleads for rescue, while another asks, “How many days must we live in a situation like this?”

A letter from the trapped miners sheds light on the dire situation. The miners urgently appeal for food and assistance: “Please take us out. Please assist us to come out or if not, please give us food because [there are] people who are dead. We’ve got 109 people dead and we need plastic to wrap them because the smell is too much, we can’t stand the smell.”

Stilfontein Gold Mine Tragedy: Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Community organizations, including MACUA, have been leading efforts to assist the miners for months. In November, the South African Police Services (SAPS) halted the supply of food and essential provisions to the underground miners as part of a broader strategy to shut down illegal mining activities. This move, which aimed to force miners to emerge from the shafts, has faced widespread criticism.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) condemned the actions as “vindictive,” warning that such tactics could lead to tragedy. In response to the growing concerns, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the policy of cutting off supplies, stating, “We are stopping and preventing food and water to go down there as a way of forcing these illegal miners to resurface because what they are doing is criminality.” Miners who surfaced were threatened with arrest.

Court Order and Human Rights Investigation

In November, a South African court intervened, ordering the police to cease their blockade and provide food to the trapped miners. Additionally, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced an investigation into the police’s actions, which have drawn criticism from both local and international human rights groups.

In response to mounting public pressure and reports of numerous fatalities, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Sunday that it had begun plans for a rescue operation at the mine. The department stated that the decision to deploy rescue services was made independently, without a mandate from the court.

The Growing Illegal Mining Crisis

South Africa is home to an estimated 100,000 artisanal miners, known locally as “zama zamas.” Most of the minerals extracted through artisanal mining are sold on the black market, with international illicit mineral traders often involved. The country’s illegal mining activities cost South Africa more than $1 billion annually, with the black market trade in gold linked to violent turf wars.

Also Read: Los Angeles Police Arrest 4 For Trying To Start New Fires As Death Toll Reaches 25