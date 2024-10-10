Hurricane Milton Hits Florida With Devastating Rains And Fierce Winds

Hurricane Milton hit Florida, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and dangerous storm surges. Widespread flooding and evacuations are expected as the storm intensifies across the state.

Hurricane Milton continues to unleash ‘devastating rains and damaging winds’ after making landfall on Siesta Key late Wednesday night. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as of 12 a.m. Thursday, is moving east-northeast at 15 mph, currently located 75 miles southwest of Florida’s Orlando.

Milton’s hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, with tropical storm-force winds reaching as far as 250 miles, particularly north of the storm. Areas including Tampa Bay are experiencing significant gusts, with hurricane-force winds expected to persist through Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds will affect a large portion of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 51 counties, and President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration ahead of the storm’s impact.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River and the east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County line to Ponte Vedra Beach. Storm surge warnings cover the west coast from Flamingo to Yankeetown, including Tampa Bay, and the east coast from Sebastian Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. The National Hurricane Center warns that rising waters from the storm surge could reach dangerous heights, especially along the Gulf Coast.

Surge predictions include 9-13 feet from Anna Maria Island to Boca Grande, 6-9 feet for Tampa Bay, and 8-12 feet in Charlotte Harbor.

Tornado Threats And Evacuations

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for parts of the Bay Area, including Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. Evacuations have been ordered in low-lying areas due to the anticipated storm surge, with local officials urging residents to take precautions.

Rainfall And Flooding Risks

The storm is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of rain across Florida, with some areas receiving up to 18 inches. This poses a serious threat of flash flooding and river flooding, particularly north of the storm’s center.

Meteorologists warn that the combination of heavy rain, storm surge, and damaging winds will create life-threatening conditions across much of Florida from Wednesday through Thursday.

