ICE Detains Green Card Holder Esther Ngoy Tekele: Deportation Battle Highlights Harsh Immigration Crackdown

Esther Ngoy Tekele, a 23-year-old legal permanent resident from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who lives in Burlington, Vermont, faces possible deportation after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month at the U.S. border. Despite holding a green card and having no criminal record, Esther was stopped returning from a family wedding in Canada and has since been caught in a tense immigration battle.

Detained Without Warning by ICE

Esther Ngoy Tekele and her family arrived at the U.S. border on July 06. While her family was questioned and eventually released, ICE detained Esther for hours. Her brother, Coco Ngoy, recounts how Esther was abruptly taken away around 5:30 a.m. without any explanation or notice, and the family was left in the dark about her whereabouts for days. ICE held her at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Vermont’s only women’s prison, for 11 days before she was granted bond in an immigration court hearing.

Government Seeks Deportation Over Visa Issue

ICE and immigration officials are pushing for Esther’s deportation, alleging she misrepresented her marital status when applying for her visa. Esther declared herself single, however, she had married before moving to the U.S. Her lawyer, Nathan Virag, argues this is a minor technicality that should not warrant detention or deportation, especially for a green card holder without a criminal record. Virag points out that such aggressive enforcement, including ICE’s detention of legal residents like Esther, is rare and reflects the current administration’s stringent immigration policies.

Family Struggles Amid Detention

Esther’s detention has deeply impacted her family. Her mother, who is recovering from strokes and caring for Esther’s two-year-old son, now faces even greater hardships without Esther’s support. Her brother Coco stresses the importance of Esther’s release, so she can reunite with her son and help her ailing mother.

Broader Context of ICE Enforcement

Esther’s case highlights a growing pattern of ICE detaining green card holders and legal immigrants over minor infractions. This marks a shift from previous administrations, where such individuals were usually allowed to remain free while their cases were resolved. The current climate reflects heightened immigration enforcement that critics say unfairly targets long-term residents.

